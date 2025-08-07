The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have joined the growing chorus of condemnation against the arrest and alleged brutalisation of human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, by the Nigeria Police Force.

The arrest, which followed a petition reportedly submitted office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and a police officer has drawn wide criticism, including allegations of abuse of power and targeting of dissent.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, NLC President Joe Ajaero decried the repeated detention of Mr Sowore and described the latest arrest as a “violation of constitutional rights.”

“We strongly condemn the frequent arrest and long spells in detention of Sowore, a renowned civil rights activist. It is all the more unacceptable if he was injured in the course of his arrest,” Mr Ajaero said.

“If Sowore has violated any law, those offended should approach the courts—not resort to harassment. How many times has he been arrested this year alone?

“Freedom of speech and association are inalienable rights guaranteed by our constitution. The government must not be seen to trample on these rights.”

Mr Ajaero warned that “silence in the face of such repression is complicity,” adding that arbitrary detentions of outspoken citizens could embolden a return to authoritarianism.

“If the state can detain Sowore today, no journalist, no trade unionist, no activist, and no citizen is safe tomorrow,” he said.

“We demand Sowore’s immediate and unconditional release, an end to the intimidation of activists, and full adherence to the rule of law. This is personal vendetta, not policing.”

In a separate Facebook post on Thursday, Mr Abubakar described Mr Sowore’s arrest and alleged assault as a “shameful abuse of power.”

“It is unlawful and must be condemned by all who believe in justice,” Mr Abubakar wrote. “Sowore’s only offence is speaking out against injustice and misrule. For that, he was attacked at dawn, beaten, had his arm broken, and sprayed with chemicals—allegedly by officers acting on a petition from the IGP’s office.”

Mr Abubakar cited Regulation 367 of the Nigeria Police Regulation, which bars officers from initiating legal proceedings for personal interest in connection with official duties.

“The IGP cannot be both a complainant and the enforcer. This is not about Sowore alone—it’s an attack on every Nigerian who dares to speak truth to power,” he said. “This must stop. Sowore must be released immediately and unconditionally.”

Earlier, Mr Sowore’s lawyer, Tope Temokun, expressed deep concern over his client’s detention at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, warning that his life was at risk.

“Given the events of recent days and Sowore’s open call to question the official acts of the Inspector-General of Police, we entertain a strong apprehension that Sowore is not safe in police custody,” Mr Temokun said. “He was taken into custody on 6 August 2025, after honouring a police invitation.”

Mr Temokun described the detention as an act of retaliation against Mr Sowore’s persistent criticism of Mr Egbetokun, particularly over the alleged illegality of his continued tenure and accusations of cronyism in the police promotion system.

He referenced Mr Sowore’s 21 July protest at the Force Headquarters, which drew attention to poor working conditions and post-retirement welfare for police officers.

The demonstration, Mr Temokun noted, was a peaceful civic action led by Mr Sowore to demand better pension package for retired police officers.

Police broke Sowore’s hand

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Amnesty International raised an alarm over Mr Sowore’s treatment in custody.

In a Facebook post, the rights group alleged that around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, police officers at the Force Intelligence Department (FID) in Abuja assaulted Mr Sowore while attempting to forcibly take him to court.

“As a result, he sustained a severe injury on his left hand and has since been taken to an unknown location,” the group said.

“He must be given urgent medical care. Nigerian authorities must release him unconditionally and drop all bogus and politically motivated charges.”

A separate post on Mr Sowore’s verified Facebook page, managed by an associate, corroborated the incident and said his right hand was broken by officers from the IGP Monitoring Unit, who forcibly removed him from detention.

Background

Mr Sowore was arrested after honouring a police invitation by the IGP Monitoring Unit on Wednesday over allegations of forgery and criminal defamation.

His lawyer, Mr Temokun, had earlier requested transparency, prompting police to reissue the summons and promise to disclose the petition.

Upon his arrival at Force Headquarters, Mr Sowore was detained and interrogated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Akin Fakorede, a former SARS officer.

According to his team, the petitions included one filed by Bukola Yemisi Kuti, allegedly an associate of the IGP, accusing Mr Sowore of defamation.

Some Nigerian lawyers have criticised the police’s handling of the case, describing the dual role of the police as complainant and investigator as “a breach of natural justice.”

As of the time of this report, Mr Sowore remains in police custody, and his legal team is taking steps to secure his release.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson has also yet to respond to calls and WhatsApp messages sent to him over the alleged brutality meted out to Mr Sowore.