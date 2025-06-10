The Police Command in Kogi has confirmed the death of a retired army major, Joe Ajayi, at the hands of his abductors after the payment of N10 million ransom by his family for his release.

Williams Ovye-Aya, the spokesperson of the command, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Lokoja.

NAN reports that Mr Ajayi, 76, was kidnapped from his residence in Odo-Ape, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi on 21 May.

Mr Ovye-Aya said that the remains of the deceased retired army officer had been recovered and deposited at the Kabba Specialist Hospital mortuary, according to the Bunu Leaders Forum.

He, however, assured that the command would leave no stone unturned in unravelling those behind the dastardly act and arrest them as well as make them face the wrath of the law.

Similarly, the Chairman and Secretary of the Bunu Leaders Forum, Olu Obafemi and Ade Abanida, respectively, also confirmed the incident.

According to them, the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N50 million, which the family could not pay. As a result, the deceased’s health deteriorated due to a lack of medication.

“The kidnappers later reduced the ransom to N10 million after discovering that his condition was critical.

“The family, who reportedly thought that he was still alive, quickly agreed and paid the ransom to the kidnappers.

“Thereafter, the kidnappers directed the family to where they could find him, but shockingly, they only found his lifeless body.”

Meanwhile, the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sunday Karimi, has described the killing of the retired army officer as a “very unfortunate and sad development”.

Mr Karimi, in a statement issued in Lokoja, lamented the security situation in the district.

According to him, the whole of Kogi West is now under siege by kidnappers, with people afraid to leave their houses.

