The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has destroyed a major terrorist enclave used as a training ground, in Bukar Meram, on the southern flank of the Lake Chad region, Borno.
This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Ehimen Ejodame, on Monday in Abuja.
Mr Ejodame said the operation was conducted on Monday, following credible intelligence on the plan by the terrorists to attack Marte and Monguno communities.
READ ALSO: EDITORIAL: The Air Force’s barbaric invasion of IKEDC must not go unpunished
According to him, the airstrikes resulted in the death of several terrorists as well as the destruction of key logistics infrastructure, including supply vehicles, weapons storage sites, and makeshift shelters.
|
“Battle Damage Assessment confirmed that the strike effectively disrupted imminent threats posed to the communities of Marte and Monguno, reinforcing NAF’s proactive posture in safeguarding civilian populations and critical territories.
“The NAF remains resolute in its mandate to protect the sovereignty of the nation and ensure lasting peace and security across the Northeast and beyond,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999