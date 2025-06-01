The police in Anambra State say they have arrested two men who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a female bank manager after collecting N14 million ransom.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday morning.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, identified the two suspects as Monday Egbe, 32, and Kenneth Nnoga, 28.

The spokesperson said Messrs Egbe and Nnoga allegedly murdered the victim on 13 January.

He said the body of the victim was found along Nnobi Road, blindfolded, despite the kidnappers collecting the N14 million from the family of the deceased.

The police did not mention the name of the victim or the bank where she served as the manager.

How they were arrested

Mr Ikenga said, through investigations, the two suspects were trailed to their hideout and subsequently arrested on 28 May.

“Meanwhile, the suspects are currently undergoing interrogations for more insights into the modus operandi of the criminal gang and possible arrest of other gang members,” he stated.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has assured that the state police command will continue to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents.

Mr Orutugu also assured that the police in the state will ensure that all cases were followed to a logical conclusion and justice served.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Nigeria, in May 2022, enacted the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (2022), which outlawed all forms of kidnapping in the country.

The Act prescribes a death sentence for kidnapping in a case where the abduction leads to loss of life and life imprisonment where there is no loss of life.

It was an amendment to the now-defunct Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (2013), which had prescribed a 10-year jail term for kidnapping.

The new Act also prescribes at least a 15-year jail term for whoever pays ransom to free kidnapped victims.

Similarly, murder is outlawed in Section 315 (6) of Nigeria Criminal Code Act.

Offenders, on conviction, face the death sentence, section 319 (1) said.

Several persons have been convicted of murder, while others have been convicted of kidnapping across Nigeria.

A high court in Lokoja, Kogi State, in January 2022, sentenced a man, Muritala Dare, to death by hanging for stabbing his colleague to death with a broken bottle.

Similarly, an Ikeja Special Offences Court, in September 2022, sentenced kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping.

