The Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board in Plateau says Zainab Idris, one of its pilgrims, who found $5,000 and returned it to the rightful owner, has made the state and Nigeria proud.

Its Executive Secretary, Daiyabu Daudu, said this while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing 2025 Hajj exercise in Makkah on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has acknowledged numerous returns of lost cash to the rightful owners by Nigerian pilgrims.

Mr Daudu said that the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Plateau, was proud of Ms Idris for demonstrating the acts of honesty and integrity in returning lost cash to the rightful owner.

“For this woman, we are so proud of her. She found $5,000 and contacted us. She said she found it on her way to Haram.

“Luckily enough, the owner put his card and hotel details here in Makkah, and we used the contact to meet him and return his money. We are so proud of her. Honestly speaking, she has made us proud,” he said.

The board’s executive secretary also attributed the act to the messages given to the pilgrims by the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, that they should be good ambassadors wherever they are.

“Our governor normally, in all his messages last year and this year, before our departure, emphasised to our people to be good ambassadors wherever they are.

“Not just the pilgrims, but anyone who is embarking on a visit to another country or state. What he always preaches is to be good ambassadors.

“This year, we did a four-day orientation, and coming to Medina and Makkah, every day, our Ulama are preaching to our pilgrims,” he said.

Ibrahim Galadima, a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, representing Wase Constituency, said that the honesty demonstrated by the female pilgrim showed that she came from a disciplined family and had good parental care.

Mr Galadima also attributed such an act to the efforts, resilience, and commitment of the organisers and the Ulama for preaching the gospel of God to the pilgrims.

“The woman came from a very disciplined family, and her parental care is evident. She has added value, not only to Plateau State but to the entire country.

“We are proud of her, and we are proud of our government that always preaches the gospel of peace, unity, togetherness, and inclusivity. So, we appreciate that,” he said.

NAN recalls that three Nigerian pilgrims also voluntarily returned two lost purses belonging to fellow pilgrims, a Nigerian and an Egyptian.

One of the honest pilgrims, Bello Ajani from Ede Local Government Area of Osun State, discovered a purse containing 200 Saudi Riyals (approximately 53.31 dollars).

He handed the item to NAHCON through the Special Assistant on Islamic Affairs to the Oyo State Government, Abdrasheed AbdulAzeez.

Also, two other Nigerian pilgrims, Isiaka Olaosun from Kwara State and Alhaji Bakare Momodu from Edo State, both found lost purses.

They also delivered the two purses to the owners through the Makkah NAHCON Office.

