The Education Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has refuted the claim that students in FCT schools were being indoctrinated into a particular religion against their wish.

The Head, Information and Public Relations Unit of the secretariat, Kabiru Musa, made the rebuttal in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an unidentified teacher had released a voice note, claiming that some students in FCT schools were being forced to accept another religion against their wish.

Mr Musa said that the voice note recorded in the Hausa language, linking FCT schools to religious indoctrination, was misleading and malicious.

He said that investigations had revealed that the areas and school locations mentioned in the voice note were not in the FCT, but Mararaba in Nasarawa, a neighbouring state.

He identified the schools mentioned in the audio as Government Secondary School (GSS) Mararaba, GSS Bakin Ado, GSS Kurunduma and Aunty Alice School.

“We wish to irrevocably and categorically state that the claims in the said audio are false, baseless, and deliberately misleading.

“Let it be clearly stated that such divisive and harmful narratives aimed at destabilising our education system and creating religious tension will not be tolerated.

“The FCTA reserves the right to take legal and administrative action against individuals or groups propagating such falsehoods against its schools or territory.

“We urge the public, media, and stakeholders to disregard the viral voice note in its entirety and to rely only on verified information from official FCTA sources,” he said.

The head of the information unit stressed that FCT Schools were strictly secular institutions, where students practising different religions coexist peacefully.

He added that the FCT Administration guarantees the freedom of worship and upholds the rights of every child to learn in an environment free from religious discrimination or compulsion.

“Our teachers and school administrators are highly trained professionals who operate strictly within the bounds of professional ethics and codes of conduct.

“They are dedicated to nurturing students into disciplined, responsible citizens without bias or prejudice,” he said.

Mr Musa further said that the education sector was undergoing transformation under the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike-led FCTA, with ongoing massive renovation, reconstruction, and accelerated rehabilitation of schools across the FCT.

This, he said, was in addition to the provision of infrastructure and information and communication technology facilities in FCT schools across the six area councils.

He added that the FCT Education Secretariat, under Dr Danlami Hayyo, the Mandate Secretary, was implementing a robust monitoring and feedback mechanism.

According to him, the measure is to ensure that FCT schools remain centres of excellence, discipline, and inclusiveness.

(NAN)

