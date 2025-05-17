The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, said the enemies of Nigeria would soon be brought to their knees, assuring that peace and stability would be restored across the country.

Mr Oluyede stated this at the closing ceremony of the Nigerian Army Inter-Formation Ball Games 2025 , held at the old site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week-long sporting events had 250 athletes who competed in handball , basketball, football and volleyball.

NAN also reports that the athletes were drawn from 1 Division, 2 Division, 3 Division, 6 Division, 8 Division, 81 Division , 82 Division, Army Headquarters Garrison and the Special Forces Command.

He vowed, “As an Army, we shall continue to discharge our constitutional responsibilities to the best of our ability, and with bright prospects that

the enemies of our country will soon be brought to their knees.”

The COAS, who was represented by the academy’s Commandant, Abdul Ibrahim, commended the participants for the sportsmanship and team spirit displayed during the games.

He stated that the objectives of enhancing physical fitness and companionship among participants had been achieved.

Mr Oluyede charged the participants to take the attributes of team spirit, respect, discipline, courage, and esprit-de-corps to their formations and units.

He congratulated 1 Division for coming tops and encouraged the losers to put up a fiercer battle in subsequent competitions.

The COAS said, “I believe that the Directorate of Army Physical Training has identified talents that can represent the Nigerian Army and the country in ball game events.”

He expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Kaduna State, the Commandant of the academy, and other officials for their invaluable support.

Mr Oluyede also commended President Bola Tinubu for his untiring support to the Nigerian Army.

NAN reports that 1 Division emerged winner of the competition with five golds, Army Headquarters Garrison came 2nd with two golds and 6 Division came 3rd with one gold.(NAN)

