Members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River chapter, came out in large numbers on Saturday in a road walk to mark World Press Freedom Day 2025.

The road walk, tagged ‘Freedom Walk’, was led by the chapter’s chairperson, Archibong Bassey, who rallied journalists in a peaceful procession across Calabar.

Participants held placards with messages like ‘The Nigerian Media Deserves Freedom, Not Fear’ and ‘No True Democracy Without a Free Press’.

Other placards read ‘Fake News Thrives When the Press is Gagged’, underscoring the call for media independence and ethical journalism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Press Freedom Day, established by the United Nations in 1993, is observed annually on 3 May.

It honours press freedom and pays tribute to journalists who lost their lives while performing their duties.

The 2025 theme is ‘Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media’.

Ms Bassey urged all tiers of government to ensure a safe and supportive environment for media professionals to operate effectively.

She emphasised the importance of an unfettered press, stating that societal ills flourish when journalists are silenced or restricted.

Ms Bassey also highlighted the mutual responsibility between the press and society in safeguarding truth and accountability.

She called on journalists to remain focused, in spite of distractions, and uphold truth as a fundamental value of the profession.

As part of the Freedom Walk, journalists visited the Mother Elizabeth Redeemed Orphanage and the Medium Security Prison, Afokang.

They donated food and toiletries to both the orphanage and inmates as part of the day’s outreach efforts.

Nsa Gil, chief press secretary to Cross River Governor Bassey Otu, addressed the press during the event.

He cautioned journalists against premature politicking, stressing that the current focus should be on governance, not elections.

Mr Gil urged media practitioners to embrace evolving tools, especially Artificial Intelligence, to enhance their reporting skills.

He noted that while AI can support journalism, it must not replace core journalistic values or ethical practices.

“It is wrong to copy and paste AI content without verification. Journalism still demands accuracy and accountability,” he added.

Mr Gil appealed for accurate media coverage, announcing that the state government will soon present its two-year performance report.

(NAN)

