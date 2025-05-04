The police in Kebbi State have detained three officers for alleged murder of a suspect arrested in connection with stealing.

The police spokesperson in the state, Nafi’u Abubakar, made this known in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

“On April 15, based on a complaint of stolen rims of trailer truck reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Jega, one Abubakar Auwal was arrested in connection with the case.

“On April 16, at about 6:a.m while the investigation was ongoing, the suspect collapsed in detention.

“He was rushed to the general hospital, Jega, for treatment, but died on the same date at about 10:p.m,” he said.

Mr Abubakar said based on the development, the Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, directed the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation.

He said three officers were found culpable and were being detained at the SCID for further investigation, while the divisional police officer in the area has been queried and transferred with immediate effect.

Mr Abubakar said the police were committed to upholding the highest standards of ethics and professionalism in discharging their duties.

“The wrong actions of few officers do not reflect the values of the Nigeria Police Force, prompt and disciplinary measures are always taken against erring officers to ensure accountability and justice.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to maintaining discipline, protecting the integrity of its operations and fostering the trust and confidence of the people it serves,” the spokesperson said.

(NAN)

