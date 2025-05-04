The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has followed due process in selecting Ad-Hoc staff for the 2025 Hajj operations.

A spokesperson for the agency, Shafi’i Mohammed, said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja that the process has been transparent.

Mr Mohammed explained that the selection process for the NMT is being coordinated by a steering committee, whose principal officers are drawn from the professional field outside the commission.

He said the committee has been following the criteria for selection.

“The ongoing selection process for the National Medical Team (NMT) is being coordinated by a Steering Committee whose principal officers are drawn from the professional field outside NAHCON.

“The Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, inaugurated the Committee headed by the NAHCON Commissioner, Planning Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Professor Abubakar Yagawal. These seasoned medical professionals and NAHCON officials, are tasked with overseeing spooling and selection of applicants based on laid down criteria,” Mr Mohammed said.

The spokesperson said out of the number of applications retrieved from the Medical Team Application portal, only 8,452 were appropriately completed.

He said all applicants were screened based on professional qualifications, past record of participation in the medical team, which must not be within the last three years, willingness to volunteer, physical fitness, and availability for the Hajj period.

On the advance team travel, Mr Mohammed said the leadership of the commission is strengthening internal mechanisms to ensure that no staff is unfairly treated or wrongfully excluded, adding that the welfare of staff and the successful coordination of the Hajj remain its top priorities.

He said while some changes have been introduced to improve operational efficiency, the departure date of the advance team—5 May, four days ahead of the inaugural flight—is a strategic decision without fear of lateness.

Mr Mohammed said the selection of staff for deployment was based on a variety of factors, including office attendance, role relevance, past performance, disciplinary record, and operational needs, not just seniority or years of service in the commission.

Read his full statement below.

