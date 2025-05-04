Vice President Kashim Shettima, alongside other African leaders, joined thousands of Gabonese citizens on Saturday to witness the inauguration of the newly elected President of Gabon, Brice Nguema.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Nguema emerged as the President of Gabon on 12 April 2025, after beating seven others to win the country’s recent presidential election.

Mr Nguema had been the interim president for 20 months following a change in government and ouster of former President Ali Bongo.

The inauguration ceremony, which was held at the Stade de l’Amitié sino-gabonaise in Libreville, Gabon, saw military parades, a march past and a display of Gabon’s rich cultural heritage.

In his inauguration speech, Mr Nguema thanked citizens of the country for their overwhelming support, which led to his emergence as a democratically elected President of Gabon.

He pledged to work hard for Gabon’s development and to empower the youth to secure the nation’s future.

He further promised to address the challenges of insecurity and criminality that are troubling the country, adding that the lack of adequate water supply will also be tackled.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Nguema, who recognised the role of the United Nations, pledged to work with them and called for peaceful coexistence among African nations.

Other Heads of State present at the event included President Teodoro Nguema of Equatorial Guinea, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, John Mahama of Ghana, Faustin-Archange Touadéra of Central African Republic, Adama Barrow of Gambia, among others.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Continue Reading