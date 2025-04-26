Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he had a “good meeting” with US President Donald Trump at the Vatican.

He disclosed this in a post made on X on Saturday.

His post was accompanied by an image of the leaders sitting in one corner of St Peter’s Basilica before Pope Francis’s funeral.

This is the first physical interaction between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky since their last meeting at the Oval Office in the US, which ended abruptly after a hostile clash.

According to Mr Zelensky, the two leaders had an extensive discussion.

“Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting the lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results. Thank you @POTUS,” he wrote.

The White House also wrote on X that “President Trump sat down to meet privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City this morning.”

This development follows the recent deadly Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, which killed 12 people and left at least 77 others injured.

The Ukrainian president, who was in South Africa at the time of the incident, had cut short his trip and hurriedly returned to the country.

President Trump, who had earlier slammed Ukraine for refusing to recognise Russia’s control over Crimea, had condemned the attack, describing it as ill-timed.

In his Truth Social post, Mr Trump wrote, “Vladimir, Stop! 5,000 soldiers a week are dying.”

Trump’s hints at sanctions on Russia

Hours after he met with Mr Zelensky, Mr Trump expressed doubt about Russia’s interest in ending the war with Ukraine.

He also expressed his new skepticism about the possibility of reaching a peace deal soon, which contrasts with his declaration on Friday that Ukraine and Russia were “very close to a deal.”

“There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns over the last few days,” Mr Trump said in his Truth Social post.

The American leader also hinted at possible sanctions on Russia.

“It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through “Banking ” or “Secondary Sanctions?” Too many people are dying!!!”

