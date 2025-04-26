Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State says he is not joining the opposition leaders’ coalition being spearheaded by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Saturday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a viral text message had claimed that Mr Buni and four other APC governors had concluded arrangements to defect to the opposition PDP and join the coalition being championed by Atiku before the 2027 general elections.
Mr Mohammed described the viral message as baseless fabrications, unwarranted imagination and assumptions that did not cross path with reality in any way, shape and form.
|
“Buni is no ordinary member of APC; he is not just an APC governor. He is APC in all ramifications, with APC flowing in his veins.
“His contributions to building APC as a two-term National Secretary and National Chairman who chaired the party’s convention committee makes him unique and whose imagination of leaving the party cannot be speculated,” he said.
Mr Mohammed said that the author and his paymasters must have been interested in Buni’s political sagacity and only wished they would have the likes of the governor. It must be wishful thinking,” he said.
ALSO READ: 2027: Atiku insists on coalition to challenge APC
Atiku and former Governor Nasir El-Rufai are spearheading the formation of a coalition to challenge the ruling APC in the 2027 general election.
The governors elected on PDP platform, the party to which the former president belongs recently rose from a meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to say they would not be part of any such political partnership.
Atiku responded the governors shortly afterwards, saying the coalition arrangements would go ahead despite the near unanimous opposition of his party’s governors.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999