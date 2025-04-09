The Rivers State Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has announced the appointments of sole administrators for the 23 local government areas of Rivers.
Mr Ibas, a retired vice admiral of the Nigerian Navy, disclosed this in a statement signed and issued by Ibibia Worika, the secretary to the Rivers State Government in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.
He also approved the reconstitution of some boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals, who were earlier suspended.
The new local council administrators include Okroiyobi Animete for Abua/Odual; Goodluck Iheancho, Ahoada East; Promise Jacob, Ahoada West; Tamunotonye Peters, Akuku Toru and Atajit Frances-Andoni.
Others are Ibiaquve Charles, Asari-Toru; Kingsley Banogo, Bonny; Sokari Francis, Dengema; Gloria Obo-Dibiah, Eleme; Franklin Ajinwon, Emohua; Onyenachi Nwankwor, Etche; Gospel Kpee, Gokana; Isaiah Nobuawu, Ikwerre.
Also, Baridum Nwibere was assigned to Khana, Clifford Walter to Obio/Akpor, Chukwuma Aje, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, and Eliel Owubokir, Ogu/Bolo.
Thompson Isodike was assigned to Okrika; Manager Wala, Omuma; Fred Apiafi, Opobo/Nkoro; Eletuoo Ihenacho, Oyigbo; Sam Kalagbor, Port Harcourt; and Nuka Gbopah, Tai.
Ibas also approved the appointment of Michael Odey as the Chairperson of the State Independent Electoral Commission.
The appointed also listed Lazarus Torbira, Arthur Nwafor, Godfrey Mbgudiogha, Joyce Akaninwor, Olive Brue, and Chidi Halliday as members of the commission.
(NAN)
