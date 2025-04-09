Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has expressed sadness over the death of Paschal Dozie, the founder of the defunct Diamond Bank and pioneer chairperson of MTN Nigeria.

Mr Dozie passed away on 8 April at 85.

The late entrepreneur hailed from Egbu, a community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

‘Accomplished entrepreneur’

In a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Mr Otti described the late Dozie as an “accomplished entrepreneur, investor, as well as a statesman.”

The governor said the entrepreneur recorded “giant strides and made his mark in different fields of human endeavour.”

He said his passing was a big loss to the nation.

“He impacted humanity positively and wrote his name in gold in many areas. Hence, it’s very much in order to record that he led a fulfilled life.

“His death, though at old age, has created a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill,” the governor stated.

Mt Otti expressed confidence that Mr Dozie’s impact would help him etch his name in the memories of many and inspire the younger generation to strive for excellence.

The governor commiserated with the late Dozie’s family over the loss and prayed to God to grant his soul eternal repose in his bosom.

Founding Diamond

Mr Dozie was best known as the founder of Diamond Bank, which he established in 1990 and led until his retirement.

The bank became one of Nigeria’s most innovative financial institutions before merging with Access Bank in 2019.

He later handed over the bank’s leadership to his son, Uzoma, who served as CEO until the merger.

