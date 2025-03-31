The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the state have urged the government of Edo State to pay compensation to the families of the travellers killed recently at Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The governor and the NBA spoke on Monday on separate occasions, both condemning the killing of the 16 travellers, who were mostly from Kano State.

Governor Yusuf spoke while hosting his Edo counterpart, Monday Okpebholo, who paid a condolence visit to the state over the killings.

Governor Yusuf called for the prosecution of the suspects and urged the state government to disclose their identities and compensate the families of the deceased.

“This is a serious tragedy that must not be overlooked. We expect prompt prosecution of the suspects and adequate compensation to the families affected by this act of brutality,” Mr Yusuf said.

Also, the NBA Kano, in a statement by its chairperson in Kano, Usman Fari, described the incident as “a heinous act that must not go unpunished.”

“The Government of Edo State must take full responsibility for this tragic incident. Those involved must be prosecuted for murder, and the government must provide adequate compensation to the families of the victims,” Mr Fari stated.

The Kano branch of the NBA commended the residents of Kano for maintaining peace in the face of provocation.

“We appreciate the maturity and patience of Kano residents for not resorting to retaliation or reprisal attacks. Justice must be pursued through legal and appropriate channels,” the NBA added.

Mr Okpebholo promised to ensure that justice prevails over the issue.

He condoled the government and people of Kano State and North West Nigeria over the incident at the Government House, Kano.

“I’m here to console the people of Kano state and the affected families. We are not happy with what happened, we are saddened by it.”

While identifying himself with Kano, Mr Okpebholo said he lived at Gyadi-Gyadi area, and narrated how he enjoyed tremendous support from the northern community during his electioneering.

Earlier in Abuja, Mr Okpebholo visited the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, over the killings, and said 14 suspects arrested over the accident would be moved to the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja to ensure a thorough investigation of the incident.

