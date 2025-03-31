Thoughts and Mace Advisory (T&M), a policy and legal consulting firm, has inaugurated its five-member International Advisory Board (IAB).
The new advisory board members are from different African countries.
T&M, in a statement issued on Monday, described the appointees as globally recognised leaders who will provide strategic guidance and thoughtful leadership to the firm.
This development follows the recent launch of its new office in Senegal.
Established in 2006, T&M has dedicated its efforts to capacity building, advocacy, public policy analysis, and governance consulting.
These recent efforts, according to the firm, underscore its commitment to empowering third-sector organisations, strengthening governance, and delivering expert support to clients across Africa.
“The newly constituted board aims to enhance T&M’s strategic direction and global impact by leveraging expertise from various sectors, including human rights, gender equality, economic development, and humanitarian work,” the statement read.
The organisation also said the new board will play a pivotal role in addressing complex public policy challenges and bolstering civil society resilience.
The new members include; Lassina Zerbo, the former prime minister of Burkina Faso; Ayisha Osori, the Open Society Foundations director; Federico Borello, the interim executive director and chief programmes officer at Human Rights Watch; Salim Mohamed, the co-founder of Carolina for Kibera, an organisation dedicated to youth empowerment and community development in Kenya; and Amy Towers, chair of the Board of Governors at Rutgers University.
Although T&M is yet to disclose the specific initiatives the advisory board will oversee, it stated that the newly appointed members will play a critical role in shaping its future direction.
The organisation reiterated that its goal is to provide strategic support to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) at grassroots level, by helping them navigate policy challenges and scale their impact.
