The Nigerian security agencies have banned the Sallah Durbar procession, marking the end of Ramadan fasting in Kano.

The head of the security agencies in the state announced the ban at a joint press conference, saying there will be no Sallah durbar procession across the state.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Haruna Kiyawa, said the development in a statement on Facebook.

On 18 March, Governor Abba Yusuf directed the state’s emirate councils to commence preparations for the cultural procession.

“Governor Yusuf stated that his administration will not relent and will not allow any adversaries to deprive citizens of this cherished right (durbar procession).

“He assured the public that all security agencies in the state will be engaged to provide adequate protection for the people during the celebration,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

The announcement by the security agencies followed a broadcast by the embattled 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, late Wednesday, cancelling his own arrangement for the procession.

Mr Ado Bayero said he made the decision after consultation with elders and clerics who prevailed on him to cancel the procession in the interest of peace.

Lamido Sanusi, reinstated after the state government deposed Mr Ado Bayero last year, had also announced plans for the procession, raising concerns of clashes between their supporters.

Reason for the ban

The police said the decision was “in pursuit of safe and secure celebration, and to sustain the relative peace and public order in the state.”

Mr Kiyawa said the police “in liaison with other security agencies, having obtained and assessed the security situations in the State, especially the rising tension and uncertainties around the Durbar activities, particularly, the tendency to plunge the State into anarchy, made necessary consultations with the Kano State Government, the parties, and other critical stakeholders” (before arriving at the decision).

“As part of collective commitment to sustaining the peace and security, a ban has been placed on all Durbar activities throughout the State during the 2025 Eid-El-Fitr Sallah celebrations”, the police spokesperson said.

The police said they had “credible intelligence reports indicating an orchestrated plan by recruited miscreants and their sponsors to use Durbar as a proxy to undermine security and public order.”

The police also advised worshippers to conduct their normal Eid prayers at designated Eid praying grounds, as traditionally done in the past and assured adequate security deployments in those places.

Mr Kiyawa warned residents against carrying objects that may trigger suspicion or apprehension.

“No horse riding (Kilisa), Car-racing, reckless and dangerous driving. Parents and guardians should caution their children against being used by subversive elements as the Police and other security agencies are determined to enforce the law.

“Members of the public are warned to desist from any act or conduct that may likely cause a breach of the peace or breakdown of law and order. As we celebrate this joyous occasion, let us remember that peace is paramount.

“We must prioritise peace above everything else, putting aside our differences and coming together as law-abiding citizens for the progress of the State and the nation at large.

“The Command encourages continued collaboration and cooperation from all stakeholders to build a safer and secure environment. Residents are urged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station, security formations or through the following emergency contact numbers:- 08032419754 – 08123821575, and – 09029292926.”

