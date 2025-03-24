The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the date for the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Mock UTME, initially scheduled to hold on Saturday, 5 April has now been postponed till Thursday, 10 April.

JAMB disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

The Board said 200,115 candidates expressed interest in taking the optional mock UTME.

“This adjustment aims to ensure that all necessary preparations are completed, incorporating a variety of innovations and enhancements designed to make this examination one of the best in history, while also accommodating the increased number of examination centres for the 2025 exercise,’ the statement reads in part.

“In line with global best practices and recent research on examination methodologies in our region, the Board recognises the need for innovative measures to optimise the mock exercise’s intended purpose.”

Actual UTME

The Board, however, stated that the date for actual UTME remains and would start from 25 April.

“Candidates are advised to stay tuned for the announcement regarding the printing of their Mock Notification Slip, which will provide details about the location of their examination centre,” It said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mock UTME

JAMB currently conducts Mock UTME for candidates to practice ahead of the actual UTME and for students who are below 16 and who are not eligible for the actual UTME.

This year, JAMB only registered candidates above the age of 16 for the UTME as students below the age cannot be considered for admissions into Nigerian tertiary institutions, following the Minister of Education Tunji Alausa’s directive last year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

