Super Eagles superstar Ahmed Musa has shared intimate moments from his Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca, showcasing his devotion and prayer at the holy site.

Donning the traditional white Ihram, Musa posted several photos on Sunday at the Kaaba, the most sacred place in Islam.

Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “May Allah accept our prayers, Ameen.”

The photos captured Musa among fellow worshippers, highlighting the unity and devotion of the pilgrimage.

Fans and well-wishers quickly reacted to his post, sending prayers and kind messages.

Musa has consistently been open about his faith and is renowned for his acts of kindness.

His visit to Mecca is perceived as another testament to his strong belief in and gratitude to God.

Currently playing in the Nigeria Premier Football League with Kano Pillars, Musa was absent during Saturday’s matchday 30 fixture between Plateau United and Pillars, which the Jos team won 2-1.

The 32-year-old was named in the 39-man provisional list for the World Cup Qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe but was omitted from the final 23-man roster.

Career twilight

A skilled forward, Musa has been a mainstay of the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s national team, for over a decade.

Although he has not officially retired, he no longer commands invitations or playing time with the national team.

Musa debuted for the Super Eagles in 2010, marking the beginning of an impressive international career.

His pace, skill, and goal-scoring ability quickly made him a fan favourite and a vital component of the team.

Musa has represented Nigeria at two World Cups (2014 and 2018) and several Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

One of his most notable achievements was helping the Super Eagles win the 2013 AFCON title.

Musa’s performances at the 2018 World Cup were particularly memorable.

He scored two goals, including a stunning equaliser against Iceland, which showcased his skill and composure on the biggest stage.

With over 100 caps and 18 goals for the Super Eagles, Musa is ranked among the team’s all-time greats.

His dedication, work ethic, and passion for Nigerian football have made him a beloved figure among fans.

As Musa continues his journey, many fans remain inspired by his dedication, both in football and in his spiritual life.

