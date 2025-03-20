The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) says the death toll from Wednesday’s Karu multiple explosions has increased to 10.
Acting Director-General of the department, Abdulrahman Mohammed, disclosed this while giving an update in Abuja on Thursday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the driver of a truck lost control around Karu Bridge on his way to Nyanya on the Abuja-Keffi expressway and rammed into vehicles in traffic.
NAN also reports that the collision led to a massive explosion involving several vehicles.
Mr Mohammed said that five victims were taken from the scene dead, with four burnt beyond recognition, while another victim died at the hospital while receiving treatment on Wednesday.
“This morning, when I asked my officials to go round, they discovered that four others had died in the hospital. This brings the death toll to 10,” he said.
The director-general appealed to motorists to drive safely by adhering to traffic rules and regulations and desist from reckless driving, dangerous overtaking and poor vehicle maintenance.
Also, the Head, Forecasting Response and Mitigation, FEMD, Mark Nyam, said that eight bodies were deposited at the Karu Hospital morgue and one at Asokoro District Hospital Morgue.
Mr Nyam added that another body was deposited at the National Hospital, Abuja.
He also said that more than 30 victims who suffered various degrees of burns were receiving treatment at various health facilities.
(NAN)
