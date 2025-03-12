Concerned parties in the agricultural sector have stressed the need for agrarian financing, mechanisation, logistics efficiency, and value addition to position Nigeria as a leader in cassava processing.

They called at a workshop organised by Cavista Holdings and Agbeyewa Farms, held at Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort in Ekiti State over the weekend.

The workshop held a day after the Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, visited Agbeyewa Farms.

It brought together representatives from Cavista Holdings, the Nigeria Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), the Nigeria Cassava Industrialisation Alliance (NCIA), the Lagos Business School (LBS), and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Niyi Adebayo, Chief of Staff to the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, highlighted the government’s land-clearing initiative, which, he said, has made 5,000 hectares available for young farmers.

He further noted that the state has introduced mechanisation and agribusiness programmes for over 3,000 youths, aligning with national objectives to boost agricultural productivity and employment.

Mr Adebayo, representing the state government, said the initiatives would enhance cassava production and agribusiness development.

Focus

The stakeholders further emphasised the need to implement concrete action plans across four key areas.

They discussed strengthening farmer aggregation by developing structured out-grower models to improve access to financing, promote mechanisation, and enhance productivity.

Additionally, they focused on scaling up processing infrastructure by mobilising investments for industrial-scale processing plants to maximise cassava’s value-added potential.

The other factors include “Improving logistics and market access –addressing inefficiencies in storage and transportation to reduce post-harvest losses.

“Policy and investment facilitation –engaging policymakers and financial institutions to create an enabling environment for cassava industrialisation.”

Unlocking financing

Furthermore, Doyin Salami, a lecturer at Lagos Business School, stressed that farmer aggregation is crucial for unlocking financing and improving productivity.

Mr Salami maintained that organising smallholder farmers into structured groups enhances access to credit, mechanisation, and technical support, boosting agricultural productivity.

Additionally, Nasir Ingawa, the Head of Partnerships at the Nigeria Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), noted that limited access to financing remains one of the most significant barriers to productivity and industrial-scale processing.

Mr Ingawa stated that, to bridge this gap, NADF will develop tailored financing solutions to help smallholder farmers and agribusinesses scale operations, adopt modern agricultural practices, and integrate into larger value chains.

