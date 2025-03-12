On a cold morning,

the wayfarer lost his way

in the journey of life

The troubadour lost his voice

which sang of wet dreams

Just like yesterday,

the calabash broke before its owner

the calabash never returned home with water

The tree fell before the freshness of its leaves

rain quenched the fire of survival

just like yesterday,

your body kissed the soil

but your spirit stays with us

Although the town carrier sang of your demise on January 4, 2023, the scar you left behind is still visible in our hearts. What can I say when the calabash that once held the waters of life shattered on the rocks of eternity before my naked eyes? It has been over two years since the wind blew the giant tree away, but your legacies still live, Ayo. Your legacies are a testament to the African proverb, “When the sun sets, it rises again in a new place.” Your spirit truly lives, even after your demise.

Professor Ayodele Olukotun was a distinguished academic who left his mark on the country’s intellectual and public space. He started from being a union leader at Obafemi Awolowo University, where he was groomed to become a versatile activist and public speaker. This was the genesis of his journey as a scholar. The announcement of his passing two years ago prompted numerous tributes and reflections about his life and contributions to his field. Olukotun dedicated his life to developing critical thinking skills while maintaining a deep passion for social justice. His works as a scholar transcended multiple disciplines, including but not limited to history, politics, and literature.

He exemplified the principles of social responsibility, inspiring a generation of scholars and activists, and he lived as a teacher and journalist, balancing the confines of the classroom and the newsroom, having lectured at several university colleges in Nigeria and working on the editorial boards of various major news outlets and national dailies. It is, therefore, not an overstatement to assert that Professor Ayo Olukotun is among the few Nigerian academics who have effectively connected the general populace to the ropes of academia. He has functioned as a prolific author, commentator, and observer, providing astute insights into Nigerian politics, economy, and culture. His extensively circulated columns in The Punch and other Nigerian media demonstrate this. As a proponent of social justice, his dedication to democracy was steadfast, and he was unrepentant in his condemnation of tyranny and corruption. He extensively authored works on the participation of the Nigerian military in politics, the challenges faced by the labor congress, and the violation of human rights.

One of his most significant articles remains “World-class education: Has Nigeria dropped the ball?” In this piece, where he discussed the underfunding of Nigerian tertiary institutions and the recent retrogression in the education sector, one would notice his logical reasoning, highlighting the persistent ASUU strike and the Federal Government’s nonchalance as primary factors. Regrettably, Ayo is dead now, but the situation remains the same. He was very passionate about politics and, until his departure, was very particular about the political unrest in the country. One of the few reasons why the government refuses to grow is corruption. He even played a key role in the students’ protests against the military regime of Yakubu Gowon, which testifies to his patriotism and ruggedness as a young scholar.

Another of his noteworthy publications addressed insecurity in Nigeria, especially in the South-West region. Ayo described how bandits had infiltrated every geopolitical zone in the country, beginning in the North and extending to the West. Bandits have seized control of all highways in this region, abducting residents. He articulated the government’s persistent indifference and the lack of prioritization of citizens’ welfare as primary factors. But how can one hold a government that cares less about its citizens accountable? If wishes were horses, Nigerians would have built a paradise on earth. Conversely, we frequently obtain the antithesis of our persistent requests. The government’s apathetic stance catalyses individuals like Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu to emerge as activists, seeking to guide their communities out of the confines imposed by the government.

He likely addressed every political and social issue during his lifetime. This attests to his fervour for his people’s liberation. Before his demise, he wrote about the last (2023) general elections, which he did not live to observe. Nonetheless, several of his predictions materialized. He underscored the disillusionment experienced by citizens following each electoral cycle. Nigerians consistently transition from one crisis to another due to a lack of leaders committed to public service, asserting a persistent disconnect between election results and the performance of elected officials. This allegation is accurate and has caused significant detriment to the Nigerian state. He also admitted that a considerable deficiency afflicting the country is political apathy. The populace is increasingly indifferent towards elections due to unfulfilled electoral promises, and oftentimes, they believe their votes do not count. The 2023 elections were a testament to this. The electioneering was far from free and fair, as demonstrated by multiple legal suits following the election.

It is so unfortunate that the political unrest and corruption that Professor Olukotun is so deeply worried about are still plaguing the country two years after his death. To pay tribute to the departed and honor the sacrifices made by our heroes, we need to resolve the fundamental reasons for Nigeria’s political upheaval through concerted effort. Our society must advance justice and gender inclusivity while ensuring equity for marginalized populations and vulnerable persons. The government must take accountability to enhance our institutions while promoting transparency and fighting the pervasive corruption that hinders our national development. Professor Ayo Olukotun advocated for these during his lifetime, and commemorating him entails building a functional nation.

Please join us at the inaugural Professor Olukotun’s memorial lecture at Lead City University on Tuesday, 18 March, at 10.30 a.m.

Toyin Falola, a professor of History, University Distinguished Teaching Professor, and Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at The University of Texas at Austin, is the Bobapitan of Ibadanland.

