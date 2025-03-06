Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says his administration was interested in partnering with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in various economic areas to develop Abia.

He stated this on Tuesday when he received a delegation led by the Vietnamese Ambassador to Nigeria, Bui Quoc Hung who paid him a visit at his country home in Umuehim, Nvosi.

Mr Otti said there were many sectors in Abia in which his administration could partner with Vietnam for mutual benefits.

“We are very happy to have you in Abia. We will be very happy to work with you. I see a lot of areas where we can collaborate and work together.

“I see a whole lot of opportunities for us to partner. We will be pleased to work with you to improve our relationship in trade, commerce, manufacturing and agriculture,” the governor stated.

Mr Otti said his administration was focused on achieving its goals, adding that he had held meetings with people who were interested in partnering with the Abia government to set up industries in the state before now.

He directed the commissioner for industry to work with the Vietnamese ambassador while the government team should take the delegation around the state.

While thanking the Vietnamese ambassador for choosing Abia State, the governor expressed optimism that a potential partnership with Vietnam could revive the state’s ailing industries.

Vietnamese ambassador speaks

Earlier, Mr Hung highlighted the vast economic opportunities in Abia, including agriculture, manufacturing, textiles, crude oil, and gas, and expressed interest in strengthening trade relations with Abia State, particularly in the agriculture, manufacturing, and oil and gas sectors.

The ambassador emphasised Vietnam’s commitment to fostering a strong bilateral relationship with Abia to enhance import and export activities and create mutual benefits between Vietnam and Nigeria in general and Abia State in particular.

He said he would use the few days he would be in Abia to visit certain sites, such as the National War Museum, Golden Guinea, Saclux Paint, and Aba Textile Mill, as well as the Shoes and Garments Clusters in Umuahia and Aba.

He said he would hold meetings with Aba and Umuahia Chambers of Commerce to explore potential partnership opportunities between the Vietnamese government and its private sector with Abia State.

Mr Hung commended Governor Otti’s leadership on his efforts to improve the economic standards of the people.

“We appreciate your leadership. We will like to congratulate you on your exemplary and focused leadership of the Abia State Government,” Mr Hung said.

The delegation was later taken to the National War Museum, Umuahia, in the company of the Commissioner for Arts, Culture, and Digital Economy, Mathew Ekwuribe. On Wednesday and Thursday, they would visit other sites, including the meeting with Umuahia and Aba’s chambers of commerce.

