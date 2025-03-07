Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has expressed shock over the death of his former campaign director general, Doyin Okupe.

Mr Okupe, a medical doctor, died on Friday.

He served both former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan at different times as special assistant on media and communication.

He was the director-general of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation but resigned in 2022 following a money laundering conviction.

In a statement, Mr Obi described Mr Okupe as an active figure in the nation’s political space and a man who desired a better Nigeria.

“With great sadness this morning, I received the shocking news of the death of my dear elder brother, Dr. Doyin Okupe. On behalf of the family and the Obidient family, I sincerely mourn his passing.

“Dr. Okupe was an active figure in the nation’s political space and a man who desired a better Nigeria.

“His death is a profound loss – not only to his family and loved ones but to all of us.

“I would therefore like to urge members of the Obidient Movement and other groups to pray for the eternal repose of Dr. Okupe’s soul and to remember his family during these trying times.

“May God Almighty, who called him home, grant him eternal rest and grant his family, and all of us, the fortitude to bear this sad and irreplaceable loss.

“May God Almighty bless his family always,” Mr Obi said.

Okupe’s Death a Deep Personal Loss – Gov Abiodun

Also in a statement on Friday, the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, described the passing of Mr Okupe, as a profound personal loss.

The deceased was an indigene of the state.

Mr Abiodun said Mr Okupe’s passing came shortly after the demise of another revered figure, the Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Adeleke Idowu-Basibo.

He paid tribute to Mr Okupe’s lifelong service to Nigeria, noting that the deceased remained a patriotic statesman and a committed member of the progressive political family until his final moments.

He said, “Receiving the news of the passing of my elder brother, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has left me with a profound sense of personal loss, especially coming so soon after the transition of the Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo. Without a doubt, Dr. Okupe’s departure leaves a void that will not be easily filled.

“Beyond his political and professional engagements, Dr. Okupe was an affable, easy-going, and principled individual who, despite never flaunting his credentials, played a significant role in Nigeria’s resistance to military rule. Like many other democracy advocates, he endured detention and persecution under military regimes, standing firm in his convictions,” he said.

Mr Abiodun acknowledged Mr Okupe’s fluid political journey, emphasising that while his affiliations changed over time, his relationships with family, friends, and associates remained intact.

“Although he shifted political alliances as situations evolved, aligning with the National Republican Convention (NRC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Accord Party, and the Labour Party, he never severed ties with his friends across political platforms. Even after the 2023 general election, he openly admired and aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s progressive vision,” the governor said.

Describing Mr Okupe as an accomplished politician and strategist, Mr Abiodun said the deceased co-founded the Royal Cross Medical Centre and held key political positions, including National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC), Special Assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senior Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, and Publicist for former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Abiodun noted that Mr Okupe’s service in these diverse roles reflected his deep love for Nigeria and its people.

“Okupe was one of those rare politicians who could disagree without being disagreeable. He never used foul language, always remained respectful in discourse, and was quick to acknowledge his mistakes while bowing to superior arguments. Humility was his defining trait.

“Although he trained as a medical doctor, Dr. Okupe excelled in media and political communications, serving as a spokesperson for various administrations. His writing and public speaking skills were exceptional, making him an influential voice in national discourse. His passion for journalism even led him to establish his own media outfit, further cementing his role as a thought leader in political communication,” he added.

