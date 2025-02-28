US President Donald Trump and his deputy, JD Vance, have accused the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, of being “disrespectful and ungrateful” following unsuccessful discussions at the White House on Friday.

The US leaders said this on Friday during a press conference with Mr Zelensky at the US Oval Office.

The Ukrainian president had visited the White House to discuss his country’s ongoing war with Russia and finalise a “critical mineral deal” with the US.

The meeting began with Mr Trump praising Mr Zelensky and Ukrainian soldiers, but it switched into a heated conversation, with Messrs Trump and Vance raising their voices at Mr Zelensky.

Tension began after Mr Vance said the US was exploring diplomacy as a way to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Mr Zelensky, expressing criticism, asked, “What kind of diplomacy do you mean?”

Directing his question at Mr Vance, he said, “Russia has occupied Ukraine since 2014 and broken a previous ceasefire agreement. He killed more people after the deal and refused to release prisoners. So, what kind of diplomacy do you mean?”

The Ukrainian president also demanded a security guarantee in exchange for a mineral deal.

Mr Vance, in response, said the Ukrainian president was being disrespectful by bringing “these litigation” to the conference.

He accused Ukraine of spreading propaganda to gain support from the US and other countries and secure assistance for its challenges.

Talking over the Ukrainian leader, Mr Vance said, “Do you agree that you have had problems with your military? Do you think it is disrespectful to come to the Oval Office and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the administration of your country?”

Trump berates Zelesky

The interaction became more hostile when Mr Trump, getting in on the act, criticised Mr Zelensky for allegedly failing to show gratitude for US support in the war with Russia.

He warned that the US might withdraw its support entirely if Mr Zelensky refused to comply with US moves for a deal with Russia.

He said Ukraine has been “acting the tough guy” because of US support.

“You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty,” Mr Trump said, berating Mr Zelensky in the Oval Office in front of reporters.

In reaction, the Ukrainian president stated that a peace deal cannot be reached without a security guarantee for Ukraine and all parties involved in the war at the table. He expressed his displeasure at Ukraine’s exclusion from peace talks the US recently had with Russia.

“This is not a war between the US and Russia. It is a war between Ukraine and Russia. If there’s going to be a peace deal, Ukraine must be at the table,” he said.

President Trump, in response, said Mr Zelensky has “no card” to negotiate.

“You don’t have the cards, but once we sign that deal, you’re in a much better position, but you’re not acting at all thankful. And that’s not a nice thing, I’ll be honest, that’s not a nice thing.

“You are gambling with World War III,” he said.

No mineral deal

The exchange underscores the tensions between the US and its allies, including Ukraine and the EU, since Mr Trump assumed office.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the US president had labelled Mr Zelensky a “dictator” and claimed Ukraine started the war with Russia.

However, things appeared to have calmed down following talks of a mineral deal and the intervention of some European leaders. This led to the invitation to Mr Zelensky to visit the White House and sign the minerals deal.

Thursday’s outburst shows Mr Trump’s disdainful view of Mr Zelensky in contrast with his view of Russian President Vladmir Putin, whom he has long admired and has only praised since winning a second term.

Earlier in the week, the US president described the Russian leader as “a very smart guy” and “a very cunning person.”

He, however, noted that he believed that Mr Putin will “keep his word” if a deal is reached.

Since his return to the White House, Mr Trump has been demanding that Ukraine hand over its rare earth mineral deposits to the United States to pay for US military aid the country was provided under former President Joe Biden.

This demand led to the “critical mineral deal” Mr Trump said would be signed today.

However, Friday’s meeting ended without the parties reaching an agreement. No deal was signed and Mr Zelensky left the White House earlier than expected.

Mr Trump later posted on his Truth Social app that the Ukrainian president “can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

“Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that,” Mr Zelensky also posted on X.

