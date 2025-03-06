Senate President Godswill Akpabio has opened up on the challenges he faced during the wedding of Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan amidst the sexual harassment allegation the latter levelled against him.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that during a media appearance on Arise Television, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Mr Akpabio sexually harassed her.

The allegation sparked widespread controversy and led to protests, with some groups rallying to support the Senate President while others backed Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Her accusations against Mr Akpabio resulted in a six-month suspension from the Senate, citing alleged misconduct and refusal to adhere to the chamber’s seating arrangement during a plenary session on 20 February.

Although she was suspended on Thursday, the Senate leadership stated that they may reconsider lifting the suspension before the six-month period elapses if she submits a written apology.

This newspaper earlier reported that Mr Akpabio denied the allegations, insisting he had never sexually harassed Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan—or any woman at any point in his life.

Addressing the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions on Thursday, he reiterated his innocence and disclosed that he was present at Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s wedding to Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He further emphasised his longstanding personal ties with the lawmaker’s husband.

He narrated his ordeal at Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s marriage: “I only have my wife and children to contend with because the senator we’re talking about is the wife of my very close friend and brother—or so I thought. I slept in Kogi State at her house on the day of her (Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s) wedding.

I slept in Dangote cement factory in Obajana, Kogi State on the night of Senator Natasha’s wedding because the Kogi airport lights were in a poor state. – Akpabio said, as he thought her husband was his friend and brother. pic.twitter.com/Otwi8xV4c0 — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) March 6, 2025

“The next day, I ran to Obajana Airport. I missed my flight because the plane couldn’t land as there was no light, so I slept at the Dangote cement factory with nine people. So, I spent three days there.”

Suspension

The dispute between the Senate President and Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan erupted after she refused to accept a seat reassignment.

She argued that it was done without her consent and violated her privileges.

The issue was referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, led by Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South), for investigation.

Presenting the committee’s findings, Senator Imasuen stated that the panel had examined the petition against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, referencing the Nigerian Constitution, Senate standing rules, and principles of fairness and justice.

He said Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, were invited to provide their accounts.

Mr Imasuen added that while Senator Adaramodu honoured the invitation, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan declined to appear, a decision the committee deemed disrespectful.

Following its review, the committee recommended a six-month suspension, effective March 6, and additional sanctions, including withdrawing her security aides.

The panel also advised that she be barred from representing the National Assembly during the suspension period at domestic and international functions.

Mr Akpabio subsequently put the recommendation to a vote, and the majority of senators backed the suspension.

Moments later, the sergeant-at-arms escorted Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan out of the chamber as she protested and tagged her suspension as an injustice.

Background

This newspaper reported that at the height of the controversy—amid Mr Akpabio’s wife, Ekaette’s defamation lawsuits against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, and senators rallying in defence of him—Mr Uduaghan confirmed that his wife confided in him about her interactions with Mr Akpabio.

Mr Uduaghan, a traditional chief of the Warri Kingdom in Delta State, South-South Nigeria, stated that he initially approached the matter with diplomacy and respect.

Viewing Mr Akpabio as a longtime family friend, he said he sought a peaceful resolution by engaging the Senate President privately.

During their meeting, Mr Uduaghan recalled urging Mr Akpabio to accord his sitting senator wife the courtesy and respect she deserved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

