The Senate on Thursday suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for six months over alleged misconduct and refusal to comply with the chamber’s sitting arrangement during the plenary session on 20 February.

The upper chamber, however, said if Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan submits a written apology, the leadership of the chamber may consider lifting the suspension before the six-month period expires.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the suspension of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan after it was supported by a majority of senators during the plenary.

The controversy began when Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan refused to occupy her new seat because it was done without her consent and she believes the gesture violates her privileges.

The matter was subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, chaired by Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South).

Report

Presenting the committee’s report, Mr Imasuen explained that the committee had reviewed the petition against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, taking into account the Nigerian Constitution, Senate standing rules, and principles of equity and justice.

Mr Imasuen said both Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu, were invited to present their positions. However, while Mr Adaramodu honoured the invitation, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan refused to appear, an act the committee considered disrespectful.

On the sexual harassment allegations against Mr Akpabio, the committee chairman maintained that his panel dismissed the petition on the grounds that it violated Senate rules, as it was personally signed by her.

Committee’s recommendations

Following its findings, the committee recommended a six-month suspension for Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan with effect from 6 March with additional penalties, including withdrawal of all her security aides.

The committee also recommended the closure of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office within the National Assembly and that her salaries and allowances should be suspended.

The panel also recommended that the Kogi senator should be barred from representing the National Assembly both locally and internationally during the period of her suspension.

The senate president then put the recommendation to a vote, and the majority of senators supported the suspension.

Thereafter, the sergeant-at-arms thereafter walked Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan out of the chamber as she shouted “this injustice will not stand.”

As of now, it remains unclear whether she would apologise or challenge the decision in court.

Details later…

