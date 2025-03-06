A women’s empowerment and political participation group, Adinya Arise Foundation (AAF), has condemned the responses to Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

AAF in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, stated that the backlash exposes Nigeria’s entrenched culture of gender-based violence (GBV).

The Executive Director of AAF, Mable Ade, noted in the statement that the dismissive reactions to the allegations of sexual harassment not only highlight a culture that undermines women’s rights but also perpetuates an environment where victims are silenced and perpetrators emboldened.

Ms Ade described the reactions to the allegations as “troubling,” emphasising how they have “spotlighted the pervasive issue of gender-based violence (GBV) and the systemic marginalisation of women in Nigerian politics.”

“These allegations, if substantiated, not only reflect individual misconduct but also underscore the entrenched patriarchal norms that hinder women’s full participation in governance,” she noted.

She called for stronger protections for human rights, particularly women’s rights and equality.

“This involves not only addressing individual cases of misconduct but also challenging and reforming the systemic structures that enable such behaviours,” she said.

Allegations against Akpabio

In an interview with Arise Television, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Mr Akpabio made inappropriate advances toward her during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on 8 December 2023.

She claimed that the Senate President took her by the hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances toward her in the presence of her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

She further alleged that on another occasion, Mr Akpabio insinuated that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration on the Senate floor.

Mr Akpabio, however, denied the allegations, stating that he has never sexually harassed Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan or any woman in his life.

Suspension, reactions to allegations

Before the sexual harassment allegations, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was involved in a dispute over her seating arrangement in the Senate.

She was moved from her original seat position in the minority section to the last row, a change she resisted.

Her refusal to comply with the arrangement was deemed a violation of Senate rules, prompting Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno to cite Section 6(1) of the Standing Rules, which allows the Senate President to reassign seats when necessary.

A disciplinary action was taken against her and the senator has now been suspended for six months with additional penalties including the withdrawal of her security aides.

However, the upper chamber indicated that her suspension could be lifted before the six-month period expires if she tenders a written apology.

Following her allegations against the Senate President, his wife, Ekaette Akpabio, publicly defended him, dismissing the claims as baseless.

She also filed two defamation lawsuits against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, seeking N350 billion in damages.

Additionally, former senator, Florence Ita-Giwa dismissed the possibility of female senators being sexually harassed, suggesting that such claims indicate weakness.

Gender disparity in Nigerian politics

The executive director of AFF further pointed out that the controversy emphasises the broader issue of gender disparity in Nigerian politics.

She noted that despite women constituting approximately 49 per cent of Nigeria’s population, their representation in governance remains disproportionately low.

For instance, she said in the House of Representatives, only 16 seats are occupied by women out of the 360 seats. Also, there are only six female senators in the 109-member Senate.

Ms Ade noted that countries like Rwanda have made significant strides toward gender parity.

“Rwanda leads globally with women holding 61 per cent of parliamentary seats, followed by Senegal with 54 per cent,” the statement reads.

Implication of women’s exclusion

According to the statement, the exclusion of women from political processes in Nigeria has far-reaching implications for national development as studies have shown that women’s participation in leadership positions leads to more comprehensive and empathetic governance.

Ms Ade added that women’s participation in politics addresses issues that might otherwise be overlooked.

“The underrepresentation of women perpetuates policies that fail to consider the unique challenges faced by half the population, thereby hindering holistic development,” she said.

“Furthermore, the marginalisation of women in politics sends a discouraging message to future generations. It suggests that despite their contributions to the nation’s independence and democracy, women’s roles are undervalued, and their voices are suppressed. This not only deters young women from aspiring to leadership positions but also perpetuates a cycle of inequality and underdevelopment.”

