Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has filed two defamation lawsuits against Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Mrs Akpabio demanded N350 billion for damages to her husband’s reputation.

The lawsuits followed sexual harassment allegations made by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan against the senate president during an interview on Arise Television on Friday.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) detailed an incident from 8 December, 2023, when she and her husband visited Mr Akpabio’s residence in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

During the visit, she alleged that the senate president held her hand, led her around his house, and then made inappropriate advances towards her, even in her husband’s presence.

She also claimed that Mr Akpabio once insinuated that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration on the Senate floor.

In response, the senate president’s wife filed two separate defamation lawsuits at the Federal High Court in Abuja to defend the reputation of her husband.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In the suits marked CV/814/25 and CV/816/25, the wife of the Senate President demanded N250 billion and N100 billion in general damages, respectively.

Mrs Akpabio claimed the allegations against her husband had caused her and the children emotional and psychological abuse.

She also said since the allegations have been made public, her family has been living under constant fear and threat to their lives.

The senate president’s wife then asked the court to declare the allegations defamatory and violation of her husband’s fundamental rights.

She also prayed the court to restrain Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan and her associates from making defamatory statements against the Akpabio family.

Mrs Akpabio urged the court to mandate Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan to issue a formal written retraction and tender an unconditional apology to the senate president which should be published in two national newspapers.

She requested the court to award a total of N350 billion in damages against the senator as compensation.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s defamation lawsuit and demand for N100 billion

Earlier, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan had filed a defamation lawsuit against the senate president and his senior legislative aide, Mfon Patrick.

She is seeking N100 billion in damages and an additional N300 million in litigation costs over a Facebook post allegedly made by Mr Patrick.

The post followed a heated dispute between Mr Akpabio and Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan on the floor of the Senate over the relocation of her assigned seat in the chamber.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan had also accused the Senate leadership of harassment and intimidation, claiming that she had been deliberately excluded from international events she was initially nominated for.

The senator believed these actions were parts of the efforts to suppress her voice in legislative discussions.

Senate’s disciplinary action

The Senate has since referred the earlier allegations to its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for investigation.

The committee, chaired by Edo South Senator, Neda Emasuen, was given two weeks to submit its findings and recommendations.

There has been no official response from the senate president’s office regarding these recent allegations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

