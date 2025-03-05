A coalition of women’s rights advocates from North Central, North East, and North West Nigeria, Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW), has demanded an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made by Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group called for an immediate probe by the Senate’s Ethics Committee, stressing that such allegations cannot be ignored or dismissed.

“We are particularly alarmed by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations of sexual harassment by the Senate President and, in the first instance, demand an immediate and impartial investigation by the Ethics Committee of the House,” the statement read.

The coalition further urged Mr Akpabio to step aside to allow for a fair and transparent inquiry, arguing that the Senate President must not wield “unchecked power to suppress, silence or intimidate female lawmakers.”

“The Senate must uphold the principles of justice and fairness, ensuring that no individual, regardless of their position, suppresses or silences colleagues, particularly female senators who remain underrepresented and vulnerable to systemic bias within the chamber,” they added.

The statement was jointly signed by activists including Asma’u Joda, Saudatu Mahdi, Maryam Uwais, Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, Fatima Akilu, Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, Amina Salihu, Mairo Mandara, and Kadaria Ahmed.

Calls for Senate Reform

VIEW also demanded a review of Senate rules, particularly those that grant “excessive authority” to the Senate President, arguing that such powers enable abuse and marginalisation.

The group described the arbitrary reassignment of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seat as an example of how procedural gaps are used to suppress female lawmakers.

“The reallocation of seats without compliance with the rules must be restructured to promote equity and prevent the systemic marginalisation of female senators,” the group said.

They emphasised the gross underrepresentation of women in the 10th Senate necessitates urgent reforms to ensure “genuine gender inclusivity” in the Senate, adding that failure to act would reinforce a culture where women remain sidelined.

Recurring allegations

The coalition noted that this is not the first time allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled against Mr Akpabio, calling for a firm stance against such claims.

“The Senate must take a stand against these allegations and send a clear message that those in power are not above accountability,” VIEW said.

They further urged all senators, senatorial aides, and legislative staff, regardless of party affiliation, to stand for justice and equity by ensuring that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan receives a fair and impartial hearing.

Background of dispute

The controversy began when Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seat was reassigned within the Senate chamber without her consent.

She was moved from her original position in the minority section to the last row, a change she resisted.

Her refusal to comply with the arrangement was deemed a violation of Senate rules, prompting Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, to cite Section 6(1) of the Standing Rules, which allows the Senate President to reassign seats when necessary.

Mr Monguno justified the move due to recent defections of opposition senators to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), warning that failure to comply could lead to penalties, including exclusion from Senate discussions.

The Senate President upheld Mr Monguno’s position, and when Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan persisted in her protest, he muted her microphone and directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove her from the chamber.

However, she resisted the directive, standing her ground and insisting on her right to speak.

VIEW in an earlier statement criticised Mr Akpabio’s attempt to silence Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, ordering her removal from the Senate chambers.

Allegations of sexual harrassment

Following the dispute, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan accused the Senate President of sexual harassment.

She alleged that on 8 December 2023, during a visit to Mr Akpabio’s residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, he held her hand, led her around his house, and made inappropriate advances toward her—even in the presence of her husband.

In response, Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the Senate President, filed two defamation lawsuits at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking N350 billion in damages for the alleged harm to her husband’s reputation.

Reacting to the lawsuits, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan maintained that she has “concrete evidence” to support her claims. Through her lawyer, Victor Giwa, she also urged Mrs Akpabio to stay out of the matter.

