The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed concern over the allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against the Senate President Godswill Akpabio made by Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing the Kogi Central District.

In a statement on Sunday, ACF’s spokesperson, Muhammad-Baba, called for “an independent, open, transparent and thorough investigation” of the allegations.

Allegations

In an interview with Arise Television on Friday, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said Mr Akpabio made inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on 8 December 2023.

She claimed that the senate president took her by the hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances towards her in the presence of her husband.

She further alleged that Mr Akpabio had, on a separate occasion, insinuated that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration on the Senate floor.

ACF concern

The ACF’s statement noted that “even Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s husband has been forced to publicly comment on the matter and all such public interventions have the potential to bring into disrepute a body empowered to make laws for Nigeria.

“As things now stand, in the eyes of the general public the allegations in question portend definite negative implications for the national and international public image of the Red Chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly. While the imbroglio lasts, the interests of the people of Kogi Central are not being adequately represented in the 10th Senate.

“While perhaps far-fetched, ACF rues the development and hopes that it is not part of the thinly-veiled anti-Arewa agenda now pervading the Nigerian political process. It does seem that to date, only Senators from the North have been subjected to heavy sanctions, such as suspensions, in the 10th Senate.

“In the event, ACF wonders if the unfolding events constitute a pattern or are cruel coincidences at work! Putting it mildly, the public image of the leadership of the 10th Senate is now less than inspiring. ACF therefore:(i) joins concerned Nigerians in wishing that the saga be brought to an end soonest.

“An independent, open, transparent and thorough investigation, devoid of fear, favour or interference of any kind, from any quarters be conducted. This will be necessary to allow Senate to return, as it should, to the serious and solemn duty of law making for Nigeria, at a period when citizens are being overwhelmed by dire existential living conditions on account of the impact public policies on lives and livelihoods;

“(ii) calls on the Northern Caucus in the 10th Senate to rally round Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan so that she gets a fair hearing and, ultimately, accorded treatment with all the deserved due respects that she is entitled to in the affairs of the Red Chamber; and

“(iii) calls on the leadership and membership of the National Assembly to always display exemplary behaviour, edifying comportment, display sensitivity, circumspection personal discipline and be above board in matters of ethics, decorum, moral rectitude and integrity, qualities that are sorely needed but which, very sadly, appear to be in deficit in the way the 10th Senate is being run”, the ACF stated.

