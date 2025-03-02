Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has reacted to the defamation lawsuits filed against her by Ekaette, wife of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, over the sexual harassment allegation she levelled against her husband.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that during an interview on Arise Television on Friday, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Mr Akpabio of sexual harassmhttps://x.com/oficialGAkpabioent.

She recounted an incident on 8 December 2023, when she and her husband visited Mr Akpabio’s residence in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

In response to the allegation, Mrs Akpabio filed two defamation lawsuits at the Federal High Court in Abuja against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, seeking N350 billion in damages to her husband’s reputation.

In the lawsuits marked CV/814/25 and CV/816/25, she demanded N250 billion and N100 billion in general damages, respectively.

Mrs Akpabio also claimed that the allegations had caused her and her children emotional and psychological distress.

However, in its Saturday report, Arise Television stated that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, through her lawyer Victor Giwa, urged Mrs Akpabio to stay out of the matter in response to the lawsuits.

Your sanity

In a letter titled “Stay Away from Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Sexual Harassment and Intimidation Allegation Against Senate President Godswill Akpabio to Safeguard Your Sanity and That of Your Family,” the senator noted that the accusations were a personal matter concerning Mr Akpabio.

She further emphasised that the Senate President’s wife should refrain from intervening and allow her husband to address the allegation himself.

The letter partly read: “Our Client is not desirous of calling you out into the unfortunate saga concerning her allegations against the Senate President and wishes that you restrain yourself from delving into the obscene circumstances. While she has tolerated all the harassment from the Senate President, she was constrained to reveal the unfortunate torture and victimisation which she has been going through in the red chambers under the hand of the Senate President.

“Our client has concrete evidence to substantiate her allegations. We will suggest that you leave the defence of the allegations for the Senate President to maintain your sanity and that of your family.”

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan reaffirmed her dedication to advocating for Nigerian women and upholding strong family values.

She stressed her unwavering commitment to preserving shared heritage and principles, vowing to continue championing these ideals.

Good wife

Meanwhile, this newspaper reported that Emmanuel Uduaghan, the husband of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, claimed in a personally signed statement on Saturday that Mr Akpabio harassed his wife.

While breaking his silence on the sexual harassment allegation his wife levelled against Mr Akpabio, Mr Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom, stated that he initially chose to stay out of the matter but felt compelled to speak out due to recent developments.

Mr Uduaghan described his wife as a devoted woman who has always remained truthful, even in the face of adversity.

He observed that certain sentiments are being unnecessarily stirred, shifting focus from the serious underlying allegations.

He emphasised that these issues should concern every discerning individual who upholds sound family values.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s husband urged the Senate and Mr Akpabio to treat his wife with the respect and dignity she deserves while the relevant authorities and the court address the underlying issues.

He noted, “I have unwavering faith in my wife’s loyalty and am fully committed to our marriage grounded in love, compassion, and mutual respect. I would never trade her for anything, as she is the greatest joy of my life.”

