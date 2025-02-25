A coalition of women’s rights advocates from North-central, North-east, and North-west Nigeria, Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW), has condemned Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s treatment of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The coalition described it as part of a disturbing pattern of gender-based intimidation in Nigerian politics that must be interrogated and challenged.

In a statement on Tuesday, VIEW criticised Mr Akpabio’s attempt to silence Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and his order for her removal from the Senate chambers.

The group said this act reflects the systemic suppression of women in leadership.

“The continued harassment of Senator Akpoti is emblematic of a broader culture where women who demand accountability and equity are met with hostility rather than respect,” the statement read.

The statement was jointly signed by members—including Asma’u Joda, Maryam Uwais, Mairo Mandara, Fatima Akilu, Aisha Oyebode, Kadaria Ahmed, and Aisha Waziri Ibrahim.

Call for accountability over Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The coalition noted that this is not the first time the Senate President has allegedly dismissed or undermined female lawmakers, describing it as part of a troubling pattern of disregard for women in governance.

“This follows previous instances where the Senate President has demonstrated disregard for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and other women in leadership, a trend that VIEW and other advocates for gender inclusion have consistently condemned.

They described Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s response during the incident, declaring, “I am not afraid of you.” as a rallying cry for all women in leadership, calling for resilience in the face of institutional suppression.

The coalition criticised the Senate President’s approach, questioning why he consistently engages Ms Akpoti with condescension rather than fairness.

“Why is it that the Senate President cannot engage with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan without resorting to condescension and dismissal?

“A leader in his position should be able to engage in discourse with respect and fairness rather than resorting to outright disregard and intimidation,” they said.

VIEW called for urgent systemic change, demanding that the Nigerian Senate foster a culture of inclusivity where women can participate fully in governance without hostility.

“A democracy that marginalises women’s voices is a democracy in crisis,” the group stated, vowing to continue advocating for justice, equity, and accountability in Nigeria’s political space.

Background to dispute

The controversy began when Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seat was reassigned within the Senate chamber without her consent.

She was moved from her original position in the minority section to the last row, a change she resisted.

Her refusal to comply with the arrangement was deemed a violation of Senate rules, prompting Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno to cite Section 6(1) of the Standing Rules, which allows the Senate President to reassign seats when necessary.

Mr Monguno justified the move to recent defections of opposition senators to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), warning that failure to comply could lead to penalties, including exclusion from Senate discussions.

The Senate President upheld Mr Monguno’s position, and when Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan persisted in her protest, he muted her microphone and directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove her from the chamber.

However, she resisted the directive, standing her ground and insisting on her right to speak.

Despite the incident, the Kogi Central senator defended her actions, stating that she acted within the Senate’s rules by invoking Order 10, which allows disputes to be referred to the Ethics and Privileges Committee instead of facing immediate suspension.

She alleged that the Senate leadership is planning to suspend her, but she remains resolute, vowing to continue serving her constituents.

