The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed worry over attacks on heavy-duty haulage trucks/trailers from the northern region of the country in the South-east.

The group decried government inaction over the reoccurring attacks and called on the governments of the affected states to pay compensation for lives and injuries as well as the goods lost to such attacks.

The ACF’s spokesperson, Muhammad Baba, issued a statement on the matter on Tuesday.

He said the drivers are subjected to vicious and unprovoked attacks, leading to murder, burning of vehicles and looting of goods in transit, such as foodstuff and cattle.

The group stated that the attacks are being brazenly carried out by armed persons “who openly claimed membership of terror groups such as the so-called Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN), with the attacks directed only on Northerners and northern-owned property”.

“The terror merchants have continued to double down on the savage attacks and even posting video clips of the results of their gruesome actions, with gleeful taunts, on social media. Often, the savagery extends to burning of the corpses of hapless victims.

“Only a few days ago indeed, members of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) demonstrated at Jos, the Plateau State Capital, to draw attention to the attacks and the over 50 drivers and about 100 trailers burnt over the last eight years”, the statement added.

The group said it is worried about the continued silence of Nigerian authorities allowing the terrorists to continue the attacks with impunity.

“ACF is most concerned about the barbaric activities of the terrorists and unequivocally condemns the absence of any visible attempts to tame them. Equally worrisome is the silence of National Security agencies and the Federal and state governments.

“ACF asserts that the attacks constitute serious threat to national security with the potential to lead to the breakdown of law and order and generalized anarchy. Needless to assert, absolutely no individual or groups should be allowed free rein to visit murder, looting, arson, vandalism and general brigandage on innocent citizens.

“ACF is gravely saddened by the development and fully supports the contemplation by NARTO and NURTW to boycott the haulage of goods to and from the South East until the situation is brought under control”, the statement added.

The group also condoled with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the attacks and called on the security agents to act and tame the attacks.

“The ACF extends condolences to the families and friends of victims of the attacks; (ii) calls on the Federal and relevant state authorities, as well as the security agencies to step-up to stop the unprovoked and extra-constitutional actions by the terror groups.

“At the very minimum, perpetrators of the dastardly acts must be fished out and brought to justice as just deserts.

“The relevant authorities ought to declare a state of emergency on the matter as any escalation of the attacks as appear to be happening appear set to worsen, with innocent citizens undertaking legitimate businesses bearing the brunt.

“Decries the silence of or lip service by South East elites, politically exposed persons and socio-cultural groups on the issue and calls on them to end the lip service and neglect but publicly condemn the barbarism being visited on Northerners and Northern-owned businesses in the region; and (iv)calls on the Governments of Enugu and Imo states to pay full compensation for lives and injuries as well as the goods lost to such attacks”, the ACF stated.

