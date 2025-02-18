The Lagos State House of Assembly says its request for enhanced security did not authorise the State Security Services(SSS) to invade the Assembly complex or restrict access to the legislative chamber.

The lawmakers made this known in a letter signed by Stephen Ogundipe, the chairperson of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security.

The SSS had released a letter the Lagos House of Assembly wrote to the security agency requesting its help to maintain law and order and prevent an unlawful takeover by the ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

The SSS claimed its actions were in response to the request.

However, Mr Ogundipe said the Assembly did not instruct the SSS to invade the legislative chamber, lock and restrict access to the Speaker’s office, the office of the acting clerk, and the Deputy Speaker’s office

The lawmaker argued that this was not the first time the House had sought security support from the SSS, saying in previous instances, operatives were stationed at the main gate to prevent unauthorised entry.

The lawmakers condemned the SSS actions as an “infringement on the independence of the legislature.”

“The events of today raise serious concerns about undue interference in legislative affairs. The sanctity of the Lagos State House of Assembly was undermined by armed DSS operatives who actively obstructed lawmakers from performing their constitutional duties.

“This act amounts to an infringement on the independence of the legislature and a direct assault on democratic governance,” he stated.

Lawmakers stand behind Meranda’s Speakership

The lawmakers reaffirmed their decision to remove the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, from office while his former deputy, Mojisola Meranda, was sworn in in his place.

They also called on relevant authorities to investigate the invasion and restriction imposed by the SSS.

”We reiterate that the lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly have taken a decisive and lawful step in the removal of the former Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

“We stand firmly behind the leadership of the Rt. Hon. Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, and remain resolute in our commitment to enacting laws that foster the development and progress of Lagos State,” the statement read.

Chaos ensued on Monday after the SSS operatives invaded the Assembly. The lawmakers and the operatives engaged in a stand-off for several minutes before the Speaker of the House, Ms Meranda, finally gained access and presided over the plenary.

