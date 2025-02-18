An official said that members of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan have embarked on an indefinite strike.

The Association’s General Secretary, Uthman Adedeji, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that the strike was caused by a power outage in some of the hospital’s residential areas.

NAN recalls that the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) reconnected UCH on Wednesday after over 100 days of power outage.

The association had earlier issued a communique stating that members would embark on an indefinite strike if electricity were not restored by 4 p.m. on Monday.

Mr Adedeji said while electricity had been restored, only some parts of the residential quarters were reconnected.

“Arising from the just-concluded Emergency General Meeting (EGM) of ARD UCH, which was convened to appraise the current situation, it was observed that a part of the residential quarters was reconnected.

“Some other parts were, however, left in darkness.

“In the light of the prevailing circumstance, we are left with no other option than to embark on the earlier planned total and indefinite strike until all residential quarters are sorted (taken care of).

“We acknowledge the efforts of the UCH Management towards meeting our demand, but a lot needs to be done in order to guarantee uninterrupted service delivery.”

Mr Adedeji assured that the association would regularly review the current imbroglio infringing on the welfare of its members.

(NAN)

