Controversy has continued to trail the presence and actions of officials of the State Security Service (SSS, also called DSS) at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday.

While the lawmakers condemned the presence of the security officials and said it was meant to stifle them from doing their work, officials of the agency shared an unsigned statement, allegedly authored by the agency, saying the SSS officials were in the building because they were invited by the assembly’s management to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

The statement said the SSS was invited to maintain law and order, following suspicions that the ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, will attempt to take over the seat of the speaker on Monday, 18 February.

The statement cited a memo dated 14 February and signed by the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, ATB Ottun, where the assembly warned of a potential security threat to its offices and its members.

It said the assembly also requested increased security presence and strict access control within and outside the premises, effective from Sunday, 16 February.

“Contrary to reports by a section of the media that Department of State Services (DSS) officers stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly, sealing offices of the Speaker and his deputy, it was the Assembly that invited security agents to maintain order.

“In a letter dated 14th February, 2025, the Assembly management told Security Agencies in Lagos that, there was credible information that plans were afoot to forcefully reinstate the mpeached Speaker of the State Assembly on the 18th February, 2025.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“This, noted the Assembly management, posed “a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.” The letter, which bore reference number LSHA/FAD/0/7554/323, was signed by the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. A. T. B. Ottun.

“It was addressed to the DSS Director in the State, as well as the heads of other security agencies in Lagos State. Entitied URGENT: ENHANCED SECURITY MEASURES FOR LSHA PREMISES, the Acting Clerk wrote: “I wish to bring to your attention a pressing matter that requires immediate action,” the statement read.

The Lagos assembly confirmed that its acting clerk did indeed send the letter to the SSS, calling for security presence in the assembly complex. It, however, said the security officials were expected to be at the gate of the assembly to prevent unwarranted entry, and not stop lawmakers from doing their duty inside the assembly complex.

“The events of today raise serious concerns about undue interference in legislative affairs. The sanctity of the Lagos State House of Assembly was undermined by armed DSS operatives who actively obstructed lawmakers from performing their constitutional duties,” Stephen Ogundipe, the chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, wrote in a Monday statement.

What video evidence shows

A video seen by PREMIUM TIMES shows that the lawmakers physically resisted the SSS officials from occupying the assembly complex.

In the video, armed SSS officers forced their way into the assembly chamber through a back entrance despite resistance from the lawmakers.

READ ALSO: Lagos Assembly suspends plenary indefinitely after invasion by security officers

This led to more uproar as the lawmakers pushed the armed officers out of the chamber.

For more than 20 minutes, the lawmakers and workers of the assembly engaged in a tussle with the SSS officers.

“Get out, you are bullying us. This is the House of Assembly, you cannot do this here,” the lawmakers shouted.

After decorum had been restored, the Speaker of the House, Mojisola Meranda, finally gained access to her office and presided over the plenary.

The lawmakers expressed their displeasure over the incident and urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to investigate the incident.

The lawmakers also passed a vote of confidence on the speaker and the assembly was adjourned indefinitely.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

