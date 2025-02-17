The Lagos State House of Assembly has suspended plenary indefinitely following the invasion of the assembly by operatives of the State Security Services on Monday.
Tensions escalated in the assembly on Monday as security personnel, reportedly from the SSS, entered the assembly premises and locked the Deputy Speaker’s office before the start of the plenary session.
This action led to a standoff between lawmakers and security officers, with the lawmakers eventually regaining access to the assembly.
During the plenary session, the lawmakers addressed the security breach and passed a vote of confidence in the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.
|
They also resolved to investigate the incident and report their findings to President Bola Tinubu and the SSS Director General Oluwatosin Ajayi.
More details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999