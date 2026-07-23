An Enugu Air aircraft on Thursday suffered a runway excursion after landing at Benin Airport, with all 63 passengers and five crew members safely evacuated and no injuries or fatalities recorded.

The airline confirmed the incident in a public notice, saying the aircraft had been secured while the relevant aviation authorities had been notified in line with established procedures.

“Enugu Air wishes to inform the public that one of our aircraft operating into Benin experienced a runway incursion after landing today,” the airline said.

It added, however, that all those on board were safe.

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“We confirm that all passengers and crew have safely disembarked and there were no injuries or casualties.”

Although the airline described the occurrence as a runway incursion in its statement, the incident involved the aircraft leaving the runway after landing, which is referred to in aviation as a runway excursion.

A video posted on Thursday evening by the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on his official X account showed the Embraer 170 aircraft off the runway in a grassy area, with emergency responders at the scene while passengers disembarked. Mr Sowore, who shared the footage, said he hoped no one was injured and urged the authorities to treat aviation safety and regulatory compliance with “the utmost seriousness.”

My heart goes out to everyone involved in the incident involving the @EnuguAirlines aircraft at Benin Airport. I hope no one was injured and that all passengers and crew are safe.

The authorities must treat aviation safety and regulatory compliance with the utmost seriousness.… pic.twitter.com/smjoKGlCnB — Omoyele Sowore (@sowore) July 23, 2026

The airline said an assessment of the aircraft and the circumstances surrounding the occurrence was underway.

It also warned that the incident could lead to temporary adjustments to some of its scheduled flights.

“As a result, there may be temporary adjustments to some flight schedules. Passengers affected by any changes will be contacted directly and provided with the necessary assistance,” the airline said.

Reassuring passengers, the carrier said safety remains its highest priority.

“The safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remains our highest priority. We appreciate your understanding and will continue to provide updates through our official communication channels,” it added.

The incident is expected to be investigated by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), while the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will also carry out its regulatory oversight to determine the circumstances surrounding the occurrence.

A runway excursion occurs when an aircraft unintentionally leaves the runway surface during take-off or landing. It is among the most common categories of aviation occurrences worldwide and may result from several factors, including adverse weather, bad runway conditions, technical faults or operational issues.

The latest occurrence comes as Nigeria’s aviation authorities continue efforts to strengthen safety oversight and improve operational standards across the country’s airports.