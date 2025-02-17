The Lagos State House of Assembly has adjourned plenary indefinitely following the controversial presence of operatives of the State Security Services (SSS, also called DSS) on Monday.
Tension escalated in the assembly on Monday as security personnel, reportedly from the SSS, entered the assembly premises and locked the Deputy Speaker’s office before the start of the plenary session.
This action led to a standoff between lawmakers and security officers, with the lawmakers eventually regaining access to the assembly.
During the plenary session, the lawmakers strongly condemned the security breach, resolved to investigate the incident and report their findings to President Bola Tinubu and the SSS Director General Oluwatosin Ajayi
A lawmaker, Kehinde Joseph, raised a matter of urgent public importance, condemning the presence of armed SSS officials within the assembly premises.
He expressed shock that lawmakers found the chambers taken over by security operatives when they resumed.
“It is disheartening and saddening that DSS officials stormed our chambers with guns and ammunition. This is an attack on democracy, and we must not allow it to go unchecked,” he said.
On his part, Stephen Ogundipe warned that any harm to lawmakers or staff within the assembly premises would be blamed on the SSS.
“I am pained and saddened that the democracy we fought for is being humiliated in this manner. If anything happens to anyone here, the DSS should be held accountable,” Mr Ogundipe stated.
While the controversy was ongoing, officials of the agency shared an unsigned statement, allegedly authored by the agency, saying the SSS officials were in the building because they were invited by the assembly’s management to prevent the breakdown of law and order. The officials also shared a copy of the invitation letter sent to the SSS by the acting clerk of the assembly.
However, videos seen by PREMIUM TIMES show that the lawmakers physically resisted the SSS officials from occupying the assembly complex.
The lawmakers also passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, after a lawmaker, Ladi Ajomole, moved the motion.
Mrs Meranda, who was the deputy to ousted Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, was overwhelmed with emotions as the lawmakers chanted songs of solidarity.
On 13 January, a two-thirds majority of lawmakers removed the former speaker from office on allegations of financial mismanagement, abuse of power, and lack of transparency.
He, however, insists that he remains the rightful speaker and sought redress in court through a suit filed by his legal counsel, Afolabi Fashanu.
Mr Obasa claimed that the removal, executed while he was out of the country and when the assembly was in recess, was unlawful.
