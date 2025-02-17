Suspected thugs inside buses and on motorcycles on Monday invaded Olorunda Local Government Secretariat, Igbona, in Osogbo, wielding machetes and other dangerous weapons
The development is coming barely days before Saturday’s local government election coming up across the state.
NAN gathered that the development might not be unconnected with the violence which trailed an attempt by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take over the secretariat.
The move was, however, resisted by members reportedly loyal to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the State
The Court of Appeal, in a recent ruling, ordered that council chairpersons, elected on the platform of the APC, who Governor Ademola Adeleke earlier dissolved, be reinstated into their offices.
It was gathered that tension had also been reported in several other local government areas in the state.
The suspected thugs were seen loitering around the council secretariat at about 12:59 p.m. despite the presence of police officers deployed from the Dugbe Police Division.
Shop owners in the area were seen hurriedly closing their shops upon the arrival of the thugs, with many residents scampering for safety.
The gate of the secretariat, however, remained locked.
The police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola, said police personnel had been deployed to local councils across the state to maintain law and order.
(NAN)
