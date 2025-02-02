The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has intensified its surveillance to prevent a potential Ebola outbreak in Nigeria.

NCDC disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, noting that it is working closely with relevant ministries, departments, agencies, and partners to enhance preparedness.

This development follows a confirmed case of Sudan virus disease., a strain of the Ebola virus, reported in Uganda.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the case was detected by a nurse at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala, Uganda’s capital.

While no other health workers or patients have shown symptoms, and at least 44 contacts, including healthcare workers and family members of the deceased nurse, are under close monitoring.

Enhanced surveillance, preparedness

Although there are no cases of the virus in Nigeria; NCDC stated that it has strengthened surveillance across the country, particularly at points of entry, to rapidly detect and respond to potential cases.

The disease control centre revealed that some measures it is taking include updating the Ebola virus disease (EVD) emergency contingency plan to ensure it is equipped to respond effectively to any potential outbreak.

NCDC

It is enhancing its diagnostic capabilities for Ebola testing in designated laboratories in cities with international airports and the National Reference Laboratory.

The agency also noted that “all Lassa Fever testing laboratories could be activated to scale up testing if the need arose.”

Call to action while

There are no vaccines available in Nigeria for the virus, but the NCDC Director General, Jide Idris, emphasised the importance of prevention and early detection in controlling the spread of Ebola.

Mr Idris advised Nigerians to practice good hygiene, particularly regular hand washing with soap under running water to prevent the spread of the disease,

He said individuals should avoid physical contact with anyone showing symptoms of an unknown infection and avoid consuming bush meat, especially bats and non-human primates.

Also, he urged healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion for EVD and, ensure strict isolation of patients, and adhere to Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures.

Sudan virus

The Sudan virus disease, also known as Sudan Ebola or Sudan hemorrhagic fever, is a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Sudan virus, a member of the Filoviridae family of viruses.

Hemorrhagic symptoms, including bleeding, fever, and organ failure, characterise the disease.

Historically, the Sudan virus disease was first identified in 1976 during an outbreak in South Sudan.

The outbreak occurred in Nzara, near the Sudanese border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, there have been several outbreaks of the disease in Africa, primarily in Sudan, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

