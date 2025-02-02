Ethan Nwaneri made history with a sensational last-minute goal, capping off Arsenal’s emphatic 5-1 victory over defending champions Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The 17-year-old wonderkid curled in a stunning strike with the game’s final kick, not only sealing an unforgettable win for the Gunners but also writing his name into Premier League history.

According to Squawka, Nwaneri’s goal means he has now scored seven times for Arsenal, making him the third-highest Premier League scorer aged 17 or younger—trailing only Michael Owen (9) and Wayne Rooney (9).

Additionally, he became the youngest player to score against the reigning Premier League champions since Rooney netted for Everton against Arsenal in March 2003 (17 years, 150 days old).

Arsenal’s dominance over City

The Premier League title race took a dramatic turn as Arsenal crushed City, closing the gap on leaders Liverpool to six points.

The Gunners struck early, with Martin Ødegaard punishing sloppy defending to fire them ahead 104 seconds into the match.

City briefly responded after the break, as Erling Haaland equalised in the 55th minute, but their joy was short-lived. Thomas Partey’s deflected effort restored Arsenal’s lead less than a minute later before 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly marked his first senior goal to make it 3-1.

With 14 minutes left, Kai Havertz added Arsenal’s fourth from a clinical counterattack. Then, in stoppage time, Nwaneri delivered the final flourish, curling a spectacular shot past the helpless City defence.

The victory extends Arsenal’s unbeaten league streak to 14 matches, leaving them on 50 points, just behind Liverpool (56), who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, now 15 points off the pace, remain a distant fourth, putting their title defence in serious jeopardy.

Manchester United fumbled again

Like their noisy neighbours, Manchester United endured another nightmare at Old Trafford, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

United had entered the match hoping to build on three consecutive wins**, but their hopes were dashed as Jean-Philippe Mateta struck twice in the second half to silence the home crowd.

Adding to United’s woes, Lisandro Martínez suffered a serious-looking injury, further complicating their already turbulent season.

The defeat leaves Ruben Amorim’s side in 13th place, reinforcing the magnitude of the rebuild needed at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur stung Brentford 2-0 in the other Sunday fixture decided in the Premier League.

