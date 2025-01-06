The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has outlined its priorities to reposition Nigeria’s Primary Health Care (PHC) system and tackle critical health challenges.

The Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Muyi Aina, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Aina said the agency’s top three goals include improving PHC functionality and expanding coverage, increasing the quality and capacity of health workers, and implementing targeted interventions to reduce maternal and under-five mortality rates.

He said the agency aims to revamp PHCs by expanding the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) facilities from 8,400 to 17,600 over the next few years.

“This includes investing in dignified infrastructure, 24-hour services powered by solar energy, and accommodation for healthcare workers,” he said.

He said President Bola Tinubu has shown commitment by increasing the health sector budget for 2024, which is the highest ever.

He noted that this funding is enabling the agency to revitalise PHCs with better infrastructure, essential medicines, and motivated health workers.

To tackle the shortage of healthcare workers, Mr Aina said the agency had launched a large-scale retraining programme for 120,000 frontline health workers over four years.

“Already, 43,000 workers have been trained under this initiative. Efforts are also being made to improve staff retention by creating a conducive working environment, providing accommodation, and offering special incentives for rural workers.”

He said in line with President Tinubu’s commitment to reduce maternal mortality, the agency had rolled out the Maternal Mortality Reduction Initiative, which includes free caesarean sections for eligible Nigerians.

“PHCs are also being equipped to handle both infectious and non-communicable diseases, with services like diabetes and hypertension screening integrated into their operations,” he said.

He acknowledged past challenges, such as poor funding and coordination among federal, state, and non-governmental actors.

He, however, said the Federal Ministry of Health had introduced a sector-wide approach to unify efforts and maximise resources.

“The agency has also partnered with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Department of State Services to ensure transparency and accountability in fund management,” he said.

Reacting to the agency’s ambitious goals and ongoing reforms, some stakeholders said it signalled a new era for Nigeria’s PHC system.

They said it aimed to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of location or income, can access quality healthcare services.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Adakole, a public health expert, said the NPHCDA’s focus on revitalising PHCs was long overdue, as PHCs remained the backbone of healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Mr Adakole said expanding BHCPF facilities to 17,600 is commendable, but the real challenge will be ensuring consistent funding and effective management of these facilities,” he said.

“Without addressing corruption and inefficiencies in the health system, these plans can face setbacks.”

A maternal health specialist, Amina Yusuf, said the Maternal Mortality Reduction Initiative, especially the provision of free caesarean sections, is a game-changer in reducing maternal deaths.

Ms Yusuf, however, said this would only succeed if rural PHCs were adequately equipped and staffed.

She noted that retaining skilled health workers in underserved areas remains a significant hurdle, even with incentives like accommodation.

A Health System Researcher, Tony Onwuchekwa, said the proposed integration of chronic disease management into PHCs is a step in the right direction, given the rising burden of non-communicable diseases in Nigeria.

However, Mr Onwuchekwa said training healthcare workers to handle both infectious and chronic diseases would require a comprehensive curriculum overhaul and sustained mentorship programmes.

Ngozi Udochi, Health Economist, said the president’s budgetary increase for healthcare is promising, but the real test would be in the efficient allocation and utilisation of resources.

Ms Udochi said investing in solar-powered facilities and essential drugs is also commendable, but regular audits and community involvement would be critical in ensuring sustainability.

A Global Health Advocate, Fatima Bello, noted that the emphasis on transparency and accountability through partnerships with anti-corruption agencies is a bold move.

Ms Bello said it is essential to ensure that these mechanisms are implemented at all levels, especially in rural areas, where fund mismanagement often goes unnoticed.

NAN

