Delta North Senator Ned Nwoko has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His resignation was contained in a letter dated 30 January and addressed to the chairman of the PDP in his ward, Ward 8, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

He did not, however, announce the party he would join.

Speculations about Mr Nwoko’s exit from the party had been on for weeks following allegations of a strained relationship between him and the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Mr Okowa was the Delta North senator between 2011 and 2015.

There were speculations that Mr Oborevwori had sidelined Mr Nwoko and his constituency to advance the interests of the governor’s political godfather, Mr Okowa.

The senator’s supporters accused the state government of neglecting Delta North while prioritising projects and appointments aligned with Mr Okowa’s political influence.

However, in the resignation letter, Mr Nwoko cited divisions among leaders of the PDP and Wednesday’s violence that erupted during the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting over the battle for the national secretary position as his major reasons for leaving the party.

During the meeting, there was a heated argument between the embattled National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye, a former national youth leader of the party over the secretary position.

The altercation escalated into a physical brawl, with their supporters throwing chairs and objects at each other before security agencies intervened.

“My decision to resign is first and foremost due to the deep divisions and factionalisation within the party. This fragmentation has made it increasingly difficult to foster unity and advance the collective interests of our people.

“Just this week, precisely on the 29th of January, the top party functionaries degenerated to the lowest levels by physically fighting themselves arising from the stated factions, which have become irreconcilable,” Mr Nwoko said.

With his resignation, the number of serving PDP senators has reduced to 33.

Although Mr Nwoko, a former member of the House of Representatives, has not formally announced the party to which he is defecting, there are indications that he will join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

When the Senate resumes plenary on Tuesday, the senator is expected to formally brief his colleagues about his defection on the floor.

Distraction

In the resignation letter, Mr Nwoko said the internal crisis distracts him from delivering his campaign promises to his constituents.

“I also deeply appreciate the platform the PDP provided me to contest the 2022/2023 senatorial election. It was an opportunity that allowed me to engage directly with the people of my constituency and present my vision for a brighter future:

“However, during my campaign, I made solemn and actionable promises to my constituents-commitments I take seriously as a servant of the people. Regrettably, the current structure of the party in our state has not been conducive to realising these promises. After careful consideration, I have come to the conclusion that stepping away from the party is necessary to fulfill my obligations to my people,” he said.

The lawmaker, however, reassured his supporters of his continued commitment to the progress and development of Delta North and Nigeria at large.

“While I bid farewell to my membership in the PDP, I assure all party members and my constituents of my unwavering dedication to statesmanship, unity, and the advancement of Delta North.

“My decision is rooted in the best interest of those I serve, and I remain committed to the progress and prosperity of our state and nation,” he stated.

