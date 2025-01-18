Ned Nwoko, the Senator representing Delta North senatorial district is set to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was elected to the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election.

Mr Nwoko exclusively confirmed his decision to Premium Times through a response to an enquiry by our reporter to him about the matter.

If he defects, the APC will have all three senators in the state in its fold as the senators representing Delta Central and Delta South senatorial districts won their seats on the platform of APC in the 2023 elections.

Mr Nwoko’s relationship with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the governor’s godfather/predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa has not been cordial of late.

This has to do with alleged marginalisation of Mr Nwoko and his constituency by the governor who prefers, instead to focus attention on the interests of his godfather, Mr Okowa.

Both former Governor Okowa and Mr Nwoko hail from Delta North.

Mr Okowa, a defeated PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election is said to be eyeing the Delta North senatorial seat, currently occupied by Mr Nwoko in the coming 2027 election.

