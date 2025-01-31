The Nigerian government has announced plans to commence domestic production of HIV commodities, including test kits and anti-retroviral drugs, before the end of 2025.

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Temitope Ilori, disclosed this on Friday in Ilorin during the inauguration of the Kwara Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) and Paediatrics ART Acceleration Committee.

Ms Ilori explained that the initiative was part of the government’s broader efforts to eliminate AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Other measures being implemented include enrolling individuals in the National Health Insurance Scheme, mobilising resources for states, enhancing advocacy campaigns, and supporting research into HIV vaccines.

She noted that establishing the committee was aimed at achieving an AIDS-free generation and ensuring a sustainable HIV response.

“UNAIDS 2023 reports indicate that approximately 140,000 children aged 0-14 are living with HIV, with 22,000 new infections and 15,000 AIDS-related deaths occurring annually. Despite progress, PMTCT and paediatric HIV coverage remains below 33 per cent far from the 95 per cent target,” she said.

“To address this, the Global Alliance Action Plan to End AIDS in Children was developed in 2021 with full financial support, yet coverage remains suboptimal,” she said.

She also highlighted that although Kwara’s HIV prevalence rate of 0.8 per cent is below the national average of 1.4 per cent, significant disparities remain.

She said women are disproportionately affected, with a prevalence of 1.3 per cent compared to 0.4 per cent in men.

She added that some local governments still require targeted interventions to reduce prevalence further.

“Achieving an AIDS-free generation is within reach and no child should be born HIV-positive in Kwara State,” she said.

She urges all partners to support the government in developing a comprehensive line-list of children of HIV-positive clients which is crucial to accelerating paediatric ART nationwide.

Ms Ilori noted that the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, had established a National Acceleration Committee, and the model is being replicated at the state level to eliminate mother-to-child transmission and enhance real-time monitoring of HIV programmes.

She highlighted the need for government-led sustainability efforts to address government’s continued reliance on donor support.

“Over the past few days, I have received numerous calls regarding the implications of the 90-day foreign aid suspension on our HIV programme. While we are relieved that HIV services remain exempt, this situation underscores the need for government-led sustainability efforts,” she said.

She said government approaches include integrating HIV services into the national health system and strengthening government-mandated structures.

Ms Ilori added that other measures included partners providing technical assistance as well as ensuring timely release of state and local government funds for HIV programmes.

She said government was also developing sustainable non-health components of the response and empowering civil society to serve as advocates and community service providers.

The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Kayode Alabi, gave an assurance that the state government would ensure the committee achieved its mandate.

Mr Alabi, who is the Chairman of Kwara State AIDS Control Agency, said MTCT of HIV would be a thing of the past with the committee in place.

(NAN)

