Following the ruling of an Osun State High Court of Justice sitting in Ile-Ife, which on Thursday voided the Osun State Government White Paper that approved the removal of Oba Adegboyega Famodun as Owa of Igbajo, Osun State Government says it received the judgement with rude shock and disbelief because the same High Court of Osun State had earlier validated the Osun state White Paper in a judgement of the Osun State High Court, between Rasheed Diekola Toogun and four others versus Governor of Osun State and Others in HOS/8/2024 delivered by Agboola J of the Osun State High Court dated 11 November 2024.

Having reviewed the two contradicting decisions of the Osun State High Court vis-a-vis the appeals and other relevant applications that have been filed on them and as a government that respects the Rules of Law, the government has urged all parties to the suit to maintain the status quo until the issue is resolved by the Court of Appeal.

The Osun State Government’s position on the ruling was made known today by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, in a press statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

While calling for calm, law and order to prevail in respect of the judgement, Mr Alimi urged the security operatives to maintain law and order in Igbajo so as to prevent the disruption of peace currently being enjoyed in the ancient town.

Part of the Press Statement by Mr Alimi reads;.

“We have taken the ruling of the High Court of Justice, Ile Ife, presided over by Justice A.O Ayoola in good faith and in line with the dictates of the law which the present administration of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke believes in and is always ready to uphold at all times.

“Be that as it may, the Osun State Government and other parties to the suit have the right of appeal in this regard and all necessary papers have been filled accordingly.

“In the interim, we are using this opportunity to appeal for calm and restraint, especially from all stakeholders.

“We are particularly calling on the people of Igbajo irrespective of where the course of justice swings to, to embrace order and decorum by maintaining law and order in respect of the present development in the ancient town.

“It will be out of place and in sharp contrast to the peaceful atmosphere reigning in Igbajo community and Osun State at large for people to take laws into their hands.

“Government will frown at any act of lawlessness from any quarter in and outside the ancient town,” the statement noted.

E-Signed

Oluomo Kolapo Alimi

Hon.Commissioner

Information and Public Enlightenment

