President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with Yemi Osinbajo, one of his main challengers for his party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 presidential election.
The two men met in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on the sidelines of Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit.
Mr Osinbajo, Nigeria’s former vice president, served as justice commissioner in Lagos when Mr Tinubu was governor of the state (1999-2007). Mr Tinubu is also believed to have played a prominent role in Mr Osinbajo becoming the vice presidential candidate of the APC in the 2015 election.
Both men, however, slugged it out for the APC presidential ticket in 2023 and Mr Osinbajo has not been active in the APC since the new president was sworn in.
Photos of their meeting in Tanzania was shared by a former presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, on Facebook.
The two-day summit is being hosted by the government of Tanzania, the African Union, the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group.
The Nigerian leader is expected to deliver a national statement reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal access to energy and its leadership role in Africa’s energy sector.
He will also highlight Nigeria’s ongoing clean energy initiatives and its strategy to drive integrated energy delivery on the continent, his office said.
